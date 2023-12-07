Tonight features partly cloudy skies and temperatures dipping back into the mid 30s, so not nearly as cold as our previous nights as a result of a stout south breeze persisting and bringing warmer air into the region.

Friday continues our warming trend. Mostly sunny skies and a southerly wind flow with an area of high pressure down to our southeast will enable temperatures to jump up into the upper 50s, which is a few degrees above normal for this time of year.

Saturday is shaping up to be our warmest day in quite some time! A stout southerly breeze out ahead of our next storm system should allow temperatures to jump into the mid 60s – that’s about 15 degrees warmer than our average for this time of year. Expect a bit of a breeze, with wind gusts up to 25 mph possible and a few sprinkles are possible late in the day – but most of the day will feature dry conditions.

Sunday brings our next chance of rain back into the region, and in a big way with a cold front scooting through. Rain is likely during the day, along with gusty conditions. Eventually, as our cold front crosses, we’ll see rain switch to a few snowflakes during the overnight hours, as this system will bring some much cooler air back into the region for Monday. Wind gusts could exceed 40 mph on Sunday as our stout cold front crosses. Some areas could see an inch of rain from this system but with conditions being very dry recently, flooding issues are not expected. Standing water on roadways during the day Sunday and perhaps a couple of slick spots heading into Monday morning are possible, however.

Monday looks downright cold with lingering snow showers in the morning. Snowfall accumulations look to be held to the mountain areas from this system, but we’ll continue to monitor the risk. Regardless, black ice is something we will once again have to watch our for on the morning commute. High temperatures will only make it into the mid 30s despite sunshine returning in the afternoon as a result of a cold westerly breeze in place.

Tuesday sees a slow improvement in temperature forthcoming after a frigid start, with high temperatures in the mid 40s after morning temperatures right around 40 degrees.

Wednesday sees mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 40s – pretty close to seasonal for this time of year! High pressure will be in control and that will bring some dry conditions for a few days during this timeframe.

Thursday continues the trend of sunny conditions in store, with highs in the upper 40s.

In your extended forecast, although bouts of cold weather will briefly ooze their way into our region from Canada, the overall outlook is warm for the next couple of weeks. It’s a little chilly next week but the long-term pattern looks to flip the switch once again for the third week of the month before leveling off temperature-wise toward the holidays. In addition to warm conditions over the next couple of weeks, our pattern is trending a bit more unsettled, with a series of systems working their way through beginning at the end of next weekend. Don’t forget that you can download the StormTracker 59 app, free on the Apple and Google Play stores – you can check the radar and zoom in on your neighborhood with just a couple taps of a button!

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny. Much warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny, isolated shower or two. Very warm! Highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY

Rain likely. Breezy. Strong gusts possible. Change to snow showers late. Highs near 60.

MONDAY

AM lingering flurry. Black ice possible for morning commute. PM sun. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny. Still cool. Highs in the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY

Isolated showers. Highs in the 40s.