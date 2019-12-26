Warm, dry stretch continues today

DISCUSSION: Last night we stayed pretty quiet with high pressure keeping things clear across the region. Temperatures in most spots stayed pretty mild and dropped into just the 40s, but some of the valleys have dropped into 30s so we certainly have some chilly spots out there to start out.

Quiet, sunny commute this morning.

Temperatures this afternoon are looking similar to (if not warmer than) what we saw for Christmas with highs in the low to mid 60s! With plenty more sun on the way today, it’s shaping up to be another great day. Don’t be surprised to see people walking around in shorts by the afternoon.

Expecting highs in the 60s again.

A weak cold front will bring a few more clouds in Friday, but for now things look to remain dry again. The extra cloud cover will hold our temperatures down a bit more, but we’re still looking to stay above average with highs in the 50s.

Saturday we are still fairly quiet with partly sunny conditions. Temperatures will still be above average in the low 60s by the afternoon. This looks to be our last dry day with this warmer weather before the wet conditions return again, so be sure to take advantage of it!

Next rainmaker on the way for Sunday.

A low pressure system arrives across the region on our Sunday and brings back rain showers. Rain will be scattered through the morning, becoming more widespread and heavy by the evening and overnight hours. Colder air won’t arrive until Monday, so highs should still be able to make it close to 60.

As we move into Monday, temperatures will be cooler. Highs return to the 40 and we could be dealing with lingering showers to kick off the work week. Drier conditions return by later in the day, and the next few days will remain dry as well.

10 Day Forecast.

TODAY:

Still quiet and warm. Highs in the 60s.

TONIGHT:

Another quiet night. A few more clouds building in. Lows in the low 40s and 30s.

FRIDAY:

More clouds, but dry. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Still looking pretty quiet. Cloudy skies. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Showers return. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY:

Lingering showers. Highs in the 40s.

NEW YEARS EVE:

Looking quiet. Closer to average in the 40s.

NEW YEARS DAY:

Dry with highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

More dry time. Highs in the 40s.