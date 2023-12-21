Tonight features mostly clear and starry skies. Winter officially begins at 10:27 p.m. tonight! We won’t get quite as cold as this morning, with low temperatures in the mid 20s.

Friday continues the sunny trend that we’ve been experiencing in the two Virginias the last couple of days, and we’ll be warmer, with temperatures jumping into the low to mid 50s for highs under partly sunny skies.

Saturday brings a few more clouds into the region with a warm front up to our north. Despite a few more clouds than Friday, we should stay dry, with highs in the low 50s.

Christmas Eve is shaping up to be the warmest day we’ve seen in awhile, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s. A few towns in our western counties will make a run at 60 degrees! It’s easy travel if you’re hitting the road for Christmas Eve dinners. Clouds will be on the increase around dusk as our next system heads in for the Christmas holiday.

Christmas Day looks pretty dry to start but by the afternoon, showers will be possible with a warm front sliding through. Mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low 50s means this is not shaping up to look like a very wintry Christmas this season.

Kwanzaa looks plain wet, with showers around as an area of low pressure scoots into the Great Lakes. Mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low 50s with rain showers will make for a dreary day once again.

Wednesday continues our unsettled pattern, with showers possible, as a trough dives in behind Tuesday’s Great Lakes low pressure system. This trough will usher in a much colder flow for the end of the work week. High temperatures on Wednesday, though, will still be near normal for this time of year in the mid 40s.

Thursday sees rain showers switch to a few snow flurries. Though snow showers will be possible Thursday into Friday, accumulations this far out look to be held mainly to the mountains. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 30s.

Looking ahead, our pattern looks a bit unsettled once again following Christmas, with a potent low pressure system arriving out of the Rockies slipping in. This will eventually bring a brief return to some much cooler weather for the end of next week. This cold weather pattern looks to last until around the start of the new year. Though we’ll look to warm up to begin 2024 – there are signs that colder air masses will start to make their way into the region by middle January. Please help us build our weather photo gallery! We’d love to see your snow photos – head over to our website and head to the Weather Together tab to upload yours so we can share them on air!

TONIGHT

Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY

Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s.

CHRISTMAS EVE

Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

CHRISTMAS DAY

Few showers, especially for the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s.

KWANZAA

Showers likely. Highs in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Shower chances continue. Highs in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY

Rain and snow showers possible. Highs near 40.

FRIDAY

Few lingering snow flurries possible. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny. Cold day. Highs in the 30s.

NEW YEAR’S EVE

Mostly sunny. Cold! Highs in the 30s.