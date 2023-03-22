Tonight brings keep the mostly cloudy skies around and with a nice southeasterly flow in place, temperatures won’t drop much, with lows in the middle to upper 40s.

Thursday keeps the chance for a couple of sprinkles around but the big headline for the end of the week will be the temperatures. High temperatures will make a run at 70 degrees on Thursday despite mostly cloudy skies with a stout south to southeasterly breeze around. We will be primarily dry Thursday other than a couple of sprinkles mainly in our northern counties, but that begins to change during the overnight hours, as a cold front approaches from the northwest.

Friday continues with temperatures far above normal, as our cold front doesn’t look to cross until the afternoon. As it crosses, the front will stall near our region. Rain showers look like a good bet for the end of the work week, so the umbrella and other rain gear would be beneficial to carry with you. Our steadiest rains of the week appear likely with the passage of this front, with perhaps close to an inch of rain possible for our northernmost counties. At this point, the heaviest axis of rain with this storm system looks to remain closer to the US-50 corridor in northern West Virginia away from our region, but we will watch a low threat for a couple of high water issue spots in our northern counties – the risk is pretty low overall. Despite the clouds, that stiff southeasterly breeze looks to continue, and we’ll see high temperatures once again make a run at 70 degrees out ahead of the cold front.

Saturday continues above-average temperatures, with highs near 70. For those looking for plenty of sunshine, you may have to wait a day, with another warm front lifting to the north out ahead of a cold front, creating the risk for a few showers across the region. The shower activity should remain light, but other than the warm conditions expected, it’s a gloomy first half to the weekend.

Sunday sends the sunshine back our way! Sunday appears to be the better of the two days weather-wise with ample sunshine expected and highs warming up to around 60 degrees. Not a bad way to wrap up the weekend with high pressure in control.

Monday looks to bring a few showers around, as a storm system works its way into the region. Temperatures will be mild in the lower 60s but not much sunshine is expected, so the rain gear looks to be handy for the start of the work week – a case of the ‘Mondays’ if you will.

Tuesday keep the chances for shower activity around, as a secondary front scoots in, which will invite some cooler weather back into the region. Tuesday’s highs will be in the lower 50s, with perhaps an absence from the 60s expected for a few days following behind the front.

Wednesday brings perhaps a few snow showers around for the morning before we warm up, as a northwesterly flow kicks in. It’ll be a cool day overall, with highs at this point forecast to be in the upper 40s.

In your extended forecast, a few systems move in that bring shots of cold air between warmer days. Eventually the spring season will level out, but long-range forecasts show our jet stream still fluctuating between the two seasons.

With spring officially getting underway remember spring fire season bans are enforced for both Virginias. Ban times vary by state however the rules are similar. Only burn vegetation, remain with your fire at all times, have a safety perimeter of at least 10 feet around your fire, and be sure your fire is completely extinguished before leaving it. This time of year, brush fires can happen quickly, potentially leaving you on the hook for fines, damages, and lawsuits if found to be burning outside of state guidelines.

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

THURSDAY

A couple of sprinkles north, otherwise very warm! Highs in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY

Showers likely. Breezy but warm! Highs near 70.

SATURDAY

Lingering showers continue but mild. Highs near 70.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny, nice end to weekend! Highs around 60.

MONDAY

Couple of showers possible. Still mild. Highs in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY

Few showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY

AM snowflakes, PM sprinkles with northwest flow. Highs in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the middle 50s.

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or two. Highs in the middle 50s.

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy, with shower chances continuing. Highs near 60.