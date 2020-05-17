Warm Tonight. Heavy Rain Monday

Tonight will bring an isolated shower here or there. A lot of us are going to stay dry as we move through the overnight hours. Temperatures will be pretty mild through the evening. Lows are only expected to drop into the low 60s.

Monday looks to bring a soaking rain with it as another system moves just to our north and drags a cold front through our area. Rain looks to pick up by the afternoon and the heaviest rain will move through during the evening hours and into early Tuesday. We will also be a bit cooler on Monday as highs will make it into the low and mid 70s. Winds will be breezy at times gusting up to 25 MPH.

There is some risk for excessive rainfall so flash flooding is a possibility. Another day to stay weather aware, especially if you live near an area prone to localized water issues. We cannot stress enough: do NOT attempt to drive through flood waters, this includes low bridges with high water underneath them. Culverts and pipes can become unstable and a road washing out may not be visible while flooding is occurring. Driving into these conditions can be a fatal mistake. Turn around, don’t drown! Rain totals could range from 1-2 inches with a few spots seeing even more than that by Tuesday morning!

Tuesday will be a cooler day behind the cold front swinging through Monday, though still mild with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Rain will be around all day Tuesday with some thunder possible in the afternoon. Wednesday and Thursday we stay in the 60s with rain showers possible throughout.

This coming weekend the 70s make a return with partly cloudy skies and a chance to dry out some before rain chances return the following week. Memorial Day isn’t looking bad overall, but there could be some showers around. We’ll keep you updated.

We have our first named storm in the Atlantic! Tropical Storm Arthur is spinning off the coasts of Florida and Georgia. It’s expected to pass pretty close to the east coast of North Carolina, but not expected to make landfall at this time. It heads back out to sea by Tuesday. This could slow our front down though for the beginning of the week and keep unsettled conditions in our area.

While things aren’t looking favorable for severe weather in the short-term forecast, remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TONIGHT:

Still unsettled. Lows in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Rain, could be heavy at times. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

Rain showers, cooler. Highs in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Showers continue. Highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY:

Shower chances linger. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY:

Rain showers possible. Highs in the 60s to low 70s.

SATURDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Drier conditions persist. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Shower chances return. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

Showers possible. Highs in the 70s.