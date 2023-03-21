Tonight brings an increase in clouds to the region with showers likely after midnight, especially toward dawn. It’ll be a much warmer night ahead with lows only dropping into the upper 30s.

Wednesday provides the two Virginias with a few showers. This is not a washout-type setup, but some pesky showers will hang around for what looks to be a bit of a gloomy hump day. Expect a wet morning commute especially, with the steadiest periods of rain expected before lunchtime. Despite the clouds and occasional bouts of rain, we will still see temperatures rise to near normal for this time of year, with highs in the lower 50s. Rain will become much more scattered in the afternoon, as our frontal boundary to our north scoots farther away to the north. Don’t forget that we have a scheduled tornado drill at 11 a.m. Wednesday! Don’t be surprised to see a notification on your app, information voiced on your weather radio or alert on your phone!

Thursday keeps the chance for a couple of sprinkles around but the big headline for the end of the week will be the temperatures. High temperatures will make a run at 70 degrees on Thursday despite mostly cloudy skies with a stout south to southeasterly breeze around. We will be primarily dry Thursday but that changes during the overnight hours, as a cold front approaches from the west. Despite the mostly dry conditions, don’t expect much sunshine.

Friday continues with temperatures far above normal, as our cold front doesn’t look to cross until the afternoon. As it crosses, the front will stall near our region. Rain showers look like a good bet for the end of the work week, so the umbrella and other rain gear would be beneficial to carry with you. Our steadiest rains of the week appear likely with the passage of this front, with perhaps an inch of rain possible for our northernmost counties. At this point, the heaviest axis of rain with this storm system looks to remain closer to the US-50 corridor in northern West Virginia, but we will monitor the small threat for a couple of high water issue spots in our northern counties – the risk is low overall. Despite the clouds, that stiff southeasterly breeze looks to continue, and we’ll see high temperatures once again make a run at 70 degrees out ahead of the cold front.

Saturday continues above-average temperatures, with highs in the upper 60s. For those looking for plenty of sunshine, you may have to wait a day, with another warm front lifting to the north, creating the risk for a few showers across the region. The shower activity should remain very light, but other than the warm conditions expected, it’s a gloomy first half to the weekend.

Sunday sends the sunshine back our way! At this point, Sunday appears to be the better of the two days weather-wise with ample sunshine expected and highs warming up to around 60 degrees. Not a bad way to wrap up the weekend with high pressure in control.

Monday looks a bit on the wet side as yet another storm system works its way into the region. Temperatures will be mild in the lower 60s but there is a good chance for some rain showers, so the rain gear looks to be handy for the start of the work week – a case of the ‘Mondays’ if you will.

Tuesday keep the chances for shower activity around, as a secondary front scoots in, which will invite some cooler weather back into the region. Tuesday’s highs will be in the middle 50s, with perhaps an absence from the 60s expected for a few days following behind the front.

In your extended forecast, a few systems move in that bring shots of cold air between warmer days. Eventually the spring season will level out, but long-range forecasts show our jet stream still fluctuating between the two seasons.

With spring officially getting underway remember spring fire season bans are enforced for both Virginias. Ban times vary by state however the rules are similar. Only burn vegetation, remain with your fire at all times, have a safety perimeter of at least 10 feet around your fire, and be sure your fire is completely extinguished before leaving it. This time of year, brush fires can happen quickly, potentially leaving you on the hook for fines, damages, and lawsuits if found to be burning outside of state guidelines.

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

WEDNESDAY

Few showers and a bit cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY

A couple of showers but very warm! Highs in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY

Showers likely. Breezy but warm! Highs near 70.

SATURDAY

Lingering showers continue but mild. Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny, nice end to weekend! Highs around 60.

MONDAY

Showers likely. Still mild. Highs in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY

Few showers. Highs in the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny but cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY

Showers return. Highs in the middle to upper 50s.

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower. Highs in the middle 50s.