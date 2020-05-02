Warm weekend, some storms and then a cooling trend

Our Saturday afternoon is looking fantastic out there with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s and mostly sunny skies. The dry weather will stick with us for the balance of our afternoon and through the early evening so it’s a great time to take care of any outdoor projects you’ve got going on as unsettled weather is moving back into the forecast, starting with Sunday.

Saturday night will be mild with showers starting to show up after midnight.

Sunday we see the warmth get cranked up with temperatures expected to break the 70 degree mark, sunshine will be around for the morning and early afternoon. Showers and some thunderstorms are expected to move in by the late afternoon and evening. While significant severe weather is not forecast at this time, we are in the middle of severe weather season so you should always be staying weather aware. Some gusty winds are possible with the strongest storms.

Could get a strong storm or two Sunday afternoon and evening.

Monday we look to dry out and keep mild temperatures before we start a downward slide into below average temperatures for the rest of the week. Highs remain near average for Monday in the mid to upper 60’s, lows expected in the mid 40s.

A cooler-than-average week in store for us as we start off May.

Tuesday brings the next chance of showers possible all day with maybe a rumble of thunder and temperatures cooler, in the mid to upper 50’s. Lows will again drop into the 40s with showers and thunder expected to continue through the overnight.

Wednesday continues our rainy and cooler pattern as highs will only be into the low 50s as our next system works it’s way through. Thursday the cooling trend continues with highs in the 50’s and more chances for rain. Looking to next weekend temperatures struggle to improve and some nights bring a chance for some frost, so gardeners be aware – we’ll keep you up to date.

Your latest 10-day forecast.

We have now entered the month of May and it looks like the first two weeks of May will generally be below average. Severe weather season is now in full swing, so be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TONIGHT:

Pleasant with only a chance of showers very late. Lows in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

A dry and warm start, showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Looking mostly dry. Highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY:

Rain and a few rumbles of thunder possible. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain showers possible. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Some showers possible, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Rain possible. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

An isolated shower chance, much cooler than average. Highs in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

MONDAY:

Still looking dry. Highs in the mid-50s.

TUESDAY:

Slight chance of a shower. Highs near 60.

