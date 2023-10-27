Tonight features partly to mostly cloudy skies with low temperatures in the middle 50s. There will be more clouds the farther north you are, with clearer skies south. A light southwesterly breeze will persist tonight.

Saturday is a bit of a split forecast, with more sunshine in our southern counties and more clouds in our northern clouds, with our next storm system approaching from the northwest. A few sprinkles are even possible in our northern counties. As a result, we’ll have a bit more warmth in our southern counties and it will be a bit cooler in the northern counties. Highs north will struggle to reach 70 degrees, while temperatures will be in the middle 70s throughout our southern counties.

Sunday continues that split forecast, with more clouds and a few showers north, while we see more sunshine down in our southern counties. Overall, there will be a slightly better chance for a few sprinkles Sunday than Saturday. Temperatures will once again be warm near 70 degrees, with a few 60s in our northern counties given the extra clouds. With a breeze Saturday and Sunday out ahead of our next storm system, we will have an increase in fire danger – this would be a good time to avoid burning altogether until our front crosses Monday.

Monday looks wet. A cold front will slowly push through the two Virginias from northwest to southeast and much cooler weather lurks behind the front. High temperatures will likely take place during the first half of the day near 60 degrees, with temperatures dropping in the afternoon. Behind the front Monday evening will be a bit of a breeze as temperatures fall quickly. Flooding is not expected but this will be a day where leaves coming down and wet roads could lead to slick conditions traveling.

Halloween looks to provide more tricks this year than treats from Mother Nature, with a few lingering showers possible and high temperatures only in the middle 40s – that’s about 25 degrees cooler than the high temperatures we experienced today! As we head into the overnight hours, temperatures will fall and that could allow a snowflake or two to mix in over the mountains!

Wednesday continues the deep November-like chill with high temperatures only around 40 degrees after beginning the day in the upper 20s. At least the sunshine will return as high pressure makes a return to the two Virginias in the afternoon after a couple of morning flurries.

Thursday keeps the cold weather around, with morning lows in the 20s and afternoon highs only climbing into the upper 40s. Plenty of sunshine will be around with high pressure once again in control of our region’s weather.

Friday continues the warming trend with high pressure in control and highs in the middle 50s.

Looking ahead, we have a much colder pattern lurking for the beginning of November. High temperatures in the 60s and 70s this week will be replaced with highs in the 40s and 50s for the first week of November. A few nights will likely yield frosts/freezes which will likely finish the rest of our region off in terms of the growing season for 2023. Remember that you can stay up to date with any shower activity near you by downloading our free StormTracker 59 app, which provides an interactive radar for you at the tap of a button!

TONIGHT

Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the middle 50s.

SATURDAY

Few sprinkles north, more sun south. Highs in the middle 70s.

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy, few showers. Highs near 70.

MONDAY

Rain showers likely and breezy. Highs around 60.

HALLOWEEN

Few lingering showers and breezy. Chilly! Highs in the middle 40s.

WEDNESDAY

AM flurries. Partly sunny. COLD! Highs around 40. Morning freeze likely.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny but remaining chilly. Highs in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny. A little warmer! Highs in the middle 50s.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny. Still below average temperatures. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY

Isolated showers. Highs near 60.

MONDAY

Few showers. Highs in the 50s.