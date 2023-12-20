Tonight features mostly clear and starry skies. We won’t get quite as cold as this morning, with low temperatures in the mid 20s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with high pressure in control. High temperatures will be seasonal with a west wind in place, with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Friday continues the sunny trend and we’ll be warmer, with temperatures jumping into the low 50s for highs under partly sunny skies.

Saturday brings a few more clouds into the region with a warm front up to our north. Despite a few more clouds than Friday, we should stay dry, with highs in the low 50s.

Christmas Eve is shaping up to be the warmest day we’ve seen in awhile, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to perhaps upper 50s. Clouds will be on the increase around dusk as our next system heads in for the Christmas holiday.

Christmas Day looks mostly dry to start but by the afternoon, showers will be possible with a warm front sliding through. Mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low 50s means this is not shaping up to look like a very wintry Christmas this season.

Tuesday looks plain wet, with showers around as an area of low pressure scoots into the Great Lakes. Mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low 50s with rain showers will make for a dreary day after Christmas.

Wednesday continues our unsettled pattern, with showers looking possible, as a trough dives in behind Tuesday’s Great Lakes low pressure system. This trough will usher in a much colder flow for the end of the work week. High temperatures on Wednesday, though, will be around 50.

Looking ahead, our pattern looks a bit unsettled once again following Christmas, with a potent low pressure system arriving out of the Rockies slipping in. This will eventually bring a brief return to some much cooler weather for the end of next week. Aside from a couple of days toward the end of next week, where our air mass will be cold, the overall pattern still looks warm though heading into the beginning of 2024. Please help us build our weather photo gallery! We’d love to see your snow photos – head over to our website and head to the Weather Together tab to upload yours so we can share them on air!

TONIGHT

Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the low 50s.

SATURDAY

Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s.

CHRISTMAS EVE

Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

CHRISTMAS DAY

Few showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s.

TUESDAY

Showers likely. Highs in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Shower chances cntinue. Highs around 50.

THURSDAY

Rain and snow shower, especially early. Highs near 40.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny. Still cold. Highs in the mid 30s.