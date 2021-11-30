Warmer and still dry Tuesday

Tuesday, we’ll clear out the clouds for the day and watch winds take on a more southerly shift. Highs jump back into the 40s for most, and even a few low 50s out in the coalfields. It will be fairly breezy during the afternoon with winds out of the west at 10-15 MPH with gusts up to 25 MPH.

Wednesday, we continue to warm up. Highs in the 40s and lows staying at or above the freezing mark will provide some relief from the fairly cold mornings we’ve seen recently. Sunshine will be around for the first half of the day before clouds thicken up and a few showers move in during the evening and overnight hours. Rain looks to be light and we stay warm enough where this should remain mainly rain heading into early Thursday morning.

Thursday, we make the leap to 50+ for more of us as we sit just ahead of a passing cold front. This is a relatively weak front, so we won’t see a drastic drop in temperatures from this, but we do get some rain along the mountains at least. Past that, we should slowly clear out with breaks of sun.

Friday brings back sunshine and temperatures soar. Highs will approach the 60-degree mark across the region. We will stay dry and it will be a nice way to end the workweek. Remember 59 News is participating in our annual Toys for Tots drive on Friday. We will have three groups around the region. We’ll have crews at Wal*Mart locations in Greenbrier, Fayette, and Raleigh counties from 10 AM until 6 PM. Be sure to stop by. The weather should not be an issue.

Saturday, sunny skies remain for everyone though temperatures take a bit of a tumble as we head back to the low to mid-50s for highs in the afternoon. This comes as winds shift to a more northwesterly direction across the region.

Sunday, rain moves in during the evening as a new low pressure builds off to our southwest. Rain will pick up in coverage through the night though steady rain should hold off until Monday morning. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Monday, rain, and wind make a return to the forecast. Steady rain is expected through much of the daylight hours as a cold front pulls through. This should be a beneficial rain for everyone, not enough to make up for the dry November we had but it will put a dent in it. Highs in the low 40s.

In the extended forecast, unsettled weather settles into the forecast. A few chances for rain linger towards the middle of December with relatively average temperatures.

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31 for West Virginia. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

