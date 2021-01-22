Warmer and Sunnier Today, Bone Chilling Cold Tonight

Friday, we dry out completely and bring back some sunshine. Temperatures will be close to average through the day as highs approach the 40 degree mark once more. It’s looking like a nice way to end the work week and it will kick off a nice stretch for our weekend.

Overnight we get a harsh reminder that while during the day high pressure might help to warm us up, it can also make things COLD as lows drop into the teens and single digits. Clear skies, a light NW wind, and a semi-fresh snowpack will help us to really cool off.

Saturday is on the cooler side with most back down towards the low 30s, a bit more sun should be anticipated but clouds will still be rather dominant in the skies. A crisp winter day would be the best way to describe it. Overnight, we see a similar story to Friday night, lows drop into the teens and single digits one more time before a bigger warmup for the second half of the weekend.

Sunday we warm up in anticipation of what looks like a big rain maker making its way towards the area. Highs should be able to reach 40 for a majority of the two Virginias as clouds slide back into the region. We should stay dry on Sunday as the rain looks to hold off until the beginning of the work week.

Monday, plain old rain is expected to push through. A bit of a change from all the frozen precipitation we’ve had recently. Highs climb into the mid 40s, which means it will still be relatively cold rain, but at least it won’t mix in with any snow! We will have to watch the flooding threat. The ground is saturated after all the snow we’ve seen over the last week, so additional rainfall could cause streams and creeks as well as rivers to run high.

Tuesday morning could be a little sloppy as rain pulls out and cooler air moves in. Some mixing is looking likely before the rest of the day eventually dries out. Highs are trending milder as some of the timing of the exiting rain maker gets finalized. A shot at the 40s looks possible for most!

Wednesday is quieter with the sun likely to appear as we’re sandwiched between storm systems. Highs will get near the 40s but some across the higher elevations will fall short of that into the upper 30s. This will place us right near average!

Thursday we get thrown right back into the fire, snow looks possible as another southern trackingstorm looks to pass us by. Highs will be in the mid and low 30s as a result, and winds look to pick up along with it too. We’ll have to watch this day as the forecast develops.

The extended forecast is still showing strong signs of an unsettled end to January and an interesting start to February for the two Virginias. For now, we’ll say watch for more storms and more cold air and let you fill in the blank for the potential precipitation type!

FRIDAY:

Sunshine returns. Highs in the near 40.

SATURDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Clouds build, mild and dry. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Rainy, but more mild. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Lingering rain/snow showers. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs near 40.

THURSDAY:

Wintry mix possible. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY:

Quieter with highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Staying quiet. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Rain looks to return. Highs in the 40s.