Warmer and Sunnier Today

Wednesday is showing some improvement in afternoon highs as high pressure is finally able to work some warmer air into the region. At this point the 40s make an appearance. Clouds will be limited with sunshine in the forecast, but there is a low up to the north which could spark more clouds than expected especially along the mountains.

Thursday will be one of the warmest days of the weeks with a treat of breaking the 50 degree mark for a lot of us. Plenty of sun should be expected across the coal fields, some stubborn cloud cover could remain further east along the mountains. Clouds or not everyone should see the sun at some point today.

Friday as our next storm system begins to brew, almost everyone should be able to get into the 50s as warm air surges in. Clouds will likely build in through the afternoon and overnight as we head towards Saturday. At this point we should remain dry though.

Saturday starts out dry in the morning, but by the afternoon we watch showers begin to pick up as or next storm system drives by. Everyone at some point will likely see rain, how steady it will be is another story. Likely this resembles more of heavy showers than widespread steady rain.

Sunday starts to bring some chill back into the air with rain changing back over to snow as cold air rushes in throughout the daytime. Afternoon snows look possible along the mountain tops, overnight any lingering showers across the lower elevations should changeover as well.

From Monday on the forecast isn’t as cut and dry. We’ll likely see some large scale changes in this period over the next few days so be sure to check back often. For now this is how we see next week shaping up:

Monday brings snow showers for most of the area as remaining moisture interacts with an upper level disturbance. Most are into the 30s and we see fairly windy conditions throughout most of the viewing area.

Tuesday is looking drier, but still on the cloudier side as we still have some remnant moisture hanging around aloft. Not much improvement temperature wise from Monday but we could end a few degrees warmer than before.

The extended forecast is looking unsettled, for now it’s tough to pin down exactly which day our system(s) will push their way through and what kind of precipitation types we could see. Our forecast temperature wise right now is leaning towards rain, but we’ll have to watch temperatures closely the next few days!

Only you can prevent forest fires. – Smokey Bear

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking dry for now. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Keeping things dry. Highs in the 40s and low 50s.

FRIDAY:

Still dry, and sunny! Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Clouds return, rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s low 50s.

SUNDAY:

Rain to snow. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Lingering snow showers. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain possible. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Rain chances linger. Highs in the 40s and 30s.

FRIDAY:

Still looking unsettled potentially. Highs in the 40s.