Warmer, but wet start to the week

DISCUSSION: Rain has returned across the area as we wake up this morning. A breeze out of the south is bringing more moisture for these showers, though it’s also bringing in warmer air as well. As a result, temperatures this morning are starting out in just the low 40s as a result, and our highs by later today will actually make it into the mid 50s!

Wet start to the week.

Rain will continue to fall all day long ahead of our next system, so keep the rain gear with you and be prepared to drive through showers throughout the day. This unsettled weather will continue on tonight, though temperatures will be mild again as lows in the mid 40s are expected again. This will make for a nice break for those who aren’t fans of the cold weather.

Monday planner.

The front itself moves through on Tuesday. Rain could be heavy at times especially through the middle of the day. Highs will make it into the 50s once more, but fall pretty rapidly after that. Snow will begin to mix in shortly before dinner time and we will see it continue through the evening hours.

Snow Arrives Tuesday Night

We drop our temperatures Tuesday night, and more snow showers are possible into early Wednesday. Expect slick travel Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. We aren’t talking about a major snowfall, but some of us could pick up several inches before all is said and done by Wednesday afternoon. Most could see 2-4″ with the possibility of some higher amounts in isolated spot. No one looks to pick up more than 6″ at this time. We’re still a few days out though, and numbers could change depending on how fast the cold air is able to move in before the moisture leaves.

After seeing early flurries, the rest of Wednesday will be dry but much cooler than we were to start the week. Highs will likely top out in just the 30s for most. Thursday is looking like another dry and cold one as well, with highs in the 30s again. High pressure will stick with us briefly, so conditions are looking calmer before our next disturbance arrives to start the weekend.

Friday into Saturday, another storm system will be tracking through the region. Right now, models are taking the center of the storm from southwest to northeast through the Carolinas, bringing showers to the region. We will likely see rain from this track, though a bit of wintry precipitation is possible if we can pull in enough cold air into this system. We will keep a close eye on the development and bring updates on this system as we get closer in time.

Much of November featured temperatures that are below average, which has allowed us to feel almost like winter at times. For the most part though, our daytime and overnight temperatures have stayed above the freezing mark of 32 degrees and most of our precipitation has fallen as rain. Changes are in store this month though as snow becomes a more regular thing every week. To get a general idea of amounts, our average snowfall for the month of December is 12.9 inches (We normally pick up just between 2 to 3 inches in November).

10 Day Forecast.

TODAY:

Showers through the day. Mild with highs in the 50s.

TONIGHT

More rain showers. Warm overnight with lows in the mid 40s.

TUESDAY:

More showers. Some could be heavy at times. Mixing and eventually snow likely heading into Wednesday. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Lingering snow early. Then clearing. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Dry and cool with highs near 40.

FRIDAY:

Rain possible. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

SATURDAY:

Looking unsettled. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Lingering mix, then dry. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

MONDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 40s.