Warmer on Monday

DISCUSSION: Tonight’s lows into Monday are frosty once more as they drop into the upper 20s and low 30s. Be prepared for a cold start at the bus stop as we begin our work week. It will be a quiet night though as we keep skies clear and things dry.

Tonight’s Forecast

Monday will bring back more sunshine. It is looking like a great way to start off our work week. Highs will be closer to average as we warm back up into the upper 50s and low 60s. It won’t be as cold Monday night either as overnight lows fall into the mid and upper 30s.

The Day Ahead

Tuesday is also looking good. We will keep the sunshine around and highs are back in the mid and upper 50s. Things will start to change a bit as we get into the middle of the work week. We are still mainly dry on Wednesday and pretty mild as highs are in the low 60s, but clouds increase Wednesday evening. We could see a few showers very late Wednesday night and some more on Thursday.

We are colder on Thursday as highs will only be in the low 50s and some showers are possible. They will start to pick up Thursday night and we could even see some rain/snow mix heading into Friday. We will be cool on Friday with highs in the low 40s and showers will linger before we clear up for the weekend.

The weekend is looking cold. Highs will be stuck in the mid 40s on Saturday before they warm up a bit on Sunday and reach the upper 50s. We do look dry and sunny though throughout the weekend.

Temperature Trend

There are no longer any counties in the state of West Virginia that are under a moderate drought. Looking back at the month of October, our weather patterns were able to bring us plenty of widespread rainfall days.

Our area is still marked as abnormally dry (D0), however. This means that fire danger conditions are still elevated and surface water levels are lower than usual.

Drought monitor.

It’s important to keep in mind that the surveys and data are taken every Tuesday before the drought monitor is released on Thursday of the same week. Therefore, this week’s drought monitor does not account for the rain we received on Wednesday and Thursday. There is a good chance that we will see even more improvement on next week’s drought monitor as a result.

Temperature Outlook for Winter 2019-2020

Precip outlook for Winter 2019-2020

The 2019-2020 Winter Outlook has been released. Southern WV is expected to have a winter with above average temperatures and above average precipitation. This doesn’t mean we won’t see snow or any bitterly cold snaps. While temperatures are expected to be generally above average, we could still have days where temperatures are well below average. This outlook can’t predict big snow storms, or even how much snow we see. With above average precipitation in the forecast it could mean we see more rain AND snow. It just depends on the individual systems and their timing. Only time will tell!

10 Day Forecast

TONIGHT:

Quiet again, more sun. Highs in the 40s

MONDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Mostly dry. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still dry. Isolated shower late. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Showers possible. Highs in the low 50s.

FRIDAY:

Few more showers. Mixing possible early. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Dry once more. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Still quiet with highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Rain/snow mix. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Rain/snow mix. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 50s.