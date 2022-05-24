Tuesday night will bring dry conditions with some slight clearing through the evening. Skies remain mostly cloudy overall, just not as cloudy as we were during the day. Temperatures will drop into the mid 50s by the morning commute. Watch for a few areas of patchy fog by the morning.

Wednesday again is a split day as another system inches closer to our region. A few passing showers are possible through the afternoon and evening. These won’t be the norm as sunshine peaks through for most. The extra sunshine will allow us to climb into the mid-70s. Showers become more common during the overnight hours.

Thursday rings the chance for more unsettled weather as a cold front slowly builds in from the west. Coverage of any rain will increase through the afternoon and evening hours with the chance of a few rumbles of thunder. We will have to watch where the heaviest rain is falling as the ground and the creeks and streams will still be sensitive from earlier in the week. Highs in the mid and upper 70s. A marginal risk for severe weather will be in place just to our west, so we will have to keep an eye out through the next day or so to see if it shifts to include us.

Friday, especially through the early morning rain will be heavy at times. Some isolated high water issues may arise for the morning commute as we head into the last day before the long weekend for many. As the day goes on our front will clear taking the rain with it, at the latest, by the early evening. Temperatures take a hit to the low 70s as the front exits.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND FORECAST:

Saturday, we just can’t shake rain on a weekend. As an upper level low sets up over the area scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms are looking likely. This won’t be a washout, but it will still be something worth keeping aware of as storms will likely be slow moving which could once again lead to some isolated water issues. Highs rebound slightly into the low 70s.

Sunday, showers are possible again with an embedded rumble of thunder here and there. Coverage will be less than the previous day, but once again you should be paying attention to the weather around during the afternoon. Highs climb to the mid-70s.

MEMORIAL DAY, we start to clear out slightly. Clouds will still be around but we won’t be dealing with as much overcast skies as previous days, we’ll also shake our shower chances as that stubborn upper level low begins to move off shore. Highs jump to the 80s for most.

Through the extended forecast the unforgiving seasonal change and repeated systems bringing showers continues as our unsettled pattern continues. We’ll say goodbye to May with a roller coaster forecast.

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

The Spring Fire Ban remains in effect. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy and mild. Lows in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

A few showers late, but more sun during the day. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Stormy, some strong. Mainly during the evening. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

Lingering showers, clearing late. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

An isolated shower or two, then drying. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY:

Sunshine to start / clouds late. Highs in the upper 70s.

MEMORIAL DAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 80s

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, Mild. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

HOT. Highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY:

A few showers. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Some showers. Highs in the 80s.

