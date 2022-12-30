Friday starts off nice with sunshine and warmer temps pushing into the mid and upper 50s! Clouds build in late as do the showers Friday night in to Saturday. Most of us remain dry until around midnight.

New Years Eve, Saturday our next rain maker moves in and will be with us all day. Showers and downpours likely throughout the day but we remain warm as we inch ever closer to the 60 degree mark with most towards the south and west reaching it. Showers look to dwindle around the midnight hour with only a few isolated chances. Safer bet for those heading outside for celebrations would be to pack the umbrella or ponchos.

For those that would rather stay in on New Year’s Eve, join us over on our Facebook page as we track 2023 around the world highlighting New Year’s celebrations in 15 cities. The first city on our list will celebrate 2023 at 6am our time Saturday morning!

Countdown to 2023!

New Years Day, Sunday we’re kicking of 2023 on a soggy note as we continue to see scattered showers moving though as the back half of yesterdays rain maker move out. We’ll see a steady decrease in shower activity as the day goes on, but just don’t put that umbrella away just yet. Temps still running well above average in the mid and upper 50s!

Monday, hopefully you take an extra day off in the federal observance of New Year’s Day as we’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies as temps once again push into the upper 50s! Not a bad start to the first week of 2023.

Tuesday we’re still running warm but showers are returning to the region. Before the rain sets in late morning through the afternoon warmer air surges in. Highs pushing 60 degrees! Showers look to continue through the evening but tapper off overnight.

Wednesday still holds a few lingering showers but clearing will be the name of the day. Highs still running mild as cold takes it’s time moving in. Highs push into the upper 50s.

Thursday is when we’ll expect to see some colder air making the move into the neighborhood. A few sprinkles, mainly south, to start the day as a slow clearing begins. Highs only in the mid to upper 40s as we inch back closer to average.

In your extended day forecast 2023 may start off on a soggy note with rain but this is winter and we all know cold weather isn’t always too far away. As we get 2023 underway, expect temps to drop back below average as we return to the 30s and 40s. At least for those that don’t like snow, no real indications of any measurable snow…just yet.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny start, still getting warm showers overnight. Highs in the 50s/low60s

NEW YEAR’S EVE – SATURDAY

Scattered showers, overcast. Highs in the mid 50s.

NEW YEAR’S DAY – SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy with a few showers early. Highs in the mid 50s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny skies. Highs remain near the 60 mark.

TUESDAY

A few stray showers possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Showers will still be possible. Highs in the low 50s.

THURSDAY

Few showers/mtn mixing early. Highs slide into the low to mid 40s.

FRIDAY

Clearing up but cooler. High in the upper 30s and low 40s.

SATURDAY

Sunny but cool. Highs in the low 40s.