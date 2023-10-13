Friday is looking in great shape as sunshine starts the day with temps rising into the 60s by lunch, mid and upper 70s for highs. Clouds do build in from the west Friday evening but high school football games look in fine shape. Rain is expected west to east late Friday into Saturday night and doesn’t look to let up until at least Monday.

Saturday is a gloomy day with low clouds, misty rain, scattered showers and breezy conditions. Highs fall back into the mid and upper 60s with the extra cloud cover. While some dry time is expected, plan on needing the umbrella through the entire day. First a warm front brings showers, a brief break, then a cold front Saturday evening for more showers. Rain continues through the overnight hours with lows in the 50s.

The Annular Solar Eclipse does take place Saturday morning but unfortunately for our region, it doesn’t look like we’ll see much in the way of sunshine to enjoy it. However, NASA plans to host a live stream which can be found here.

Sunday will be a gloomy and windy day with showers off and on, especially for our west facing mountain ridge lines. Those to the south and west will have more dry hours in the day but temps suffer with stubborn cloud cover. Northwest winds, blustery at times, usher in another shot of cold air as highs struggle to hit the 50 degree mark. Most of the mountains and deeper valleys will keep cool in the upper 40s.

Monday is a drier day than Sunday but still with a fair share of scattered showers. A good umbrella day as we head back to school and work. With more cold air rushing in around an upper level low near the Great Lakes, temps only manage to rise slightly into the upper 40 and low 50s for highs.

Tuesday the chance of a few showers remain for the northwest mountains like Pocahontas, Nicholas, and Greenbrier Counties, but more of us will have drier weather overall. The crisp, damp, chilly feel continues, however, with highs only managing the low 50s.

In your extended forecast, we look to dry out for a spell giving us a chance to warm up slightly into the low 60s. It doesn’t look like we’ll warm up too much before another cold front slides in the following weekend. Bridge Day looks to be gloomy, damp, and cool. Hopefully our jet stream can work out a few kinks between now and then for a nicer forecast. Fall and spring are notorious for big swings both in temperatures and rain chances as our upper atmosphere is in transition between the stable summer and winter patterns. Of course, for the latest, pinpoint forecast, the StormTracker 59 app can keep you ahead of whatever nature throws our way.

FRIDAY

Nice day, sunshine then building clouds. Rain very late. Highs in the mid 70s.

*ECLIPSE DAY* SATURDAY

Cloudy, scattered showers, gloomy, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY

Windy at times, cloudy, scattered showers. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy, sct. showers at times. Highs in the low 50s.

TUESDAY

Less rain, little more sunshine. Highs in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Slightly warmer, more sunshine, dry. Highs in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY

Sunshine in full. Highs in the low 60s

FRIDAY

Sunny & cool. Highs in the 60s.

BRIDGE DAY SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy, sct. showers, some dry time. Highs in the 60s.