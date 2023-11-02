Tonight will still be cold but it’s not as cold as what we have seen over the last couple of nights, as low temperatures drop back into the upper 20s under mostly clear skies. It’s another night where the scraper might come in handy in the morning, so consider giving yourself a couple of extra minutes heading out the door for your Friday morning commute!

Friday continues the sunny and warmer trend as we approach average for highs this time of year. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s with mostly sunny skies. High school football games will be in great shape – consider gear to help keep you warm in the evening as temperatures drop from the lower 50s at kickoff down into the 40s by the end of the fourth quarter.

Saturday looks great with partly sunny skies and highs near 60. This will be a stretch of weather of warmer days returning but cold overnight lows continuing. Otherwise, plenty of sunshine can be expected Thursday through Saturday. Don’t forget to ‘fall back’ at 2 a.m. Sunday with our clocks as we GAIN an hour of sleep! Check the smoke and carbon monoxide detectors!

Sunday sees a few more clouds during the afternoon but generally, we will be partly cloudy, with highs in the lower 60s. That’s a bit above our average high, which is in the upper 50s for this time of year. It’ll be nice to have two dry weekend days in a row!

Monday keeps us dry for one more day before our next storm system kicks in. It’s a mild day with a southerly flow in place, as high temperatures reach the middle 60s!

Tuesday looks wet at this point with another potent front crossing. Though the rainfall from these showers at this point appears light, we will once again see temperatures drop behind the front. Highs on Tuesday will be near 60.

Wednesday keeps the unsettled pattern around the region, with a few showers possible once again with highs in the lower 60s.

Thursday looks wet as the unsettled pattern continues with another front crossing. Highs temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

Looking ahead, temperatures look mild through this weekend but colder once again for the following week, as it appears yet another cooler punch of air works its way into the region in the midst of a bit of a more unsettled pattern. This is the time of year, like spring, where we can see multiple seasons’ worth of weather over the span of a few days, so we’ll be watching the pattern closely! Don’t forget that you have our interactive radar and the forecast for YOUR town available at your fingertips with the StormTracker 59 weather app, free for you to use and enjoy from the Apple and Google Play stores.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear, sill cold! Lows in the upper 20s.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny. Nice! Highs around 60.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Set those clocks back Saturday night!

MONDAY

Increasing clouds but staying dry! Highs in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY

Showers possible. Highs around 60.

WEDNESDAY

Shower chances continue. Highs in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY

Few showers possible. Unsettled. Highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY

Morning sprinkle. PM sun. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.