Warmer to close out the week, a few showers around

DISCUSSION: With a nice, strong breeze out of the south we have kept mild temperatures through the overnight hours leading into this morning. Most of us start the day off in the mid 30 to low 40 range, which is rather comfortable for this time of year. Cloudy conditions will hang around for the morning commute, though little to no rain is expected.

Mild at the bus stop.

Some showers will be possible through the day, though most of today is actually looking drier. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s and overnight lows stay in the 50s, so whatever we do see will be normal rain. Any showers we do see tonight will be light in nature and pretty isolated.

Hourly planner.

A few more scattered showers are possible throughout Saturday as highs make it into the upper 60s. However, the cold front itself looks to stay west of our area until about midnight. This will bring a good round of showers to our area through the overnight ours. Heavy rain will be possible as this system moves through, so flooding could be a possibility. A rumble of thunder or two is possible as well, so we’ll be keeping a close eye on this stronger system.

Heavy showers late Saturday night.

Rain totals look to be generally between an half of an inch and three quarters of an inch. With snow melt, we could see some rivers, streams or creeks run a bit high, but flooding shouldn’t be too widespread. Also watch out in low laying and poor drainage areas.

We dry out for Sunday after a lingering rain shower and still stay pretty mild with highs back in the mid and upper 50s. Monday also looks quiet and warm with highs back near 60 degrees.

Our next chance for rain moves in on Tuesday. This round is looking like all rain as well. Temperatures still generally look to remain above average through the next week. Unsettled conditions continue Wednesday and Thursday before we briefly dry out on Friday.

Despite temperatures returning near average for the start of the 2020, much of the next couple of week is looking warmer than average. With warmer temperatures continuing to dominate the pattern, it’s going to be tough to see any widespread snowfall during the period. On average, we receive 18 inches of snow during the month of January (NWS climate data for Beckley). If this warm pattern hold tights through the first half of the month, there’s a good chance we will see below normal snowfall totals for the January.

10 Day Forecast.

TODAY:

Mild and mostly dry, isolated shower possible. Highs in the 50s and 60s.

TONIGHT:

Staying warm, mostly dry. Lows in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Heavy rain likely late. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Drier. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Showers possible. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

A few showers. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

A few showers possible. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Showers move back in. Highs in the 40s.