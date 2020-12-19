Warmer Today

Saturday sees a return to the 40s ahead of our next disturbance expected for Sunday. Temperatures like that should help to alleviate some of the snow and ice pack we developed earlier in the week. It will be a quieter day, but we are not looking at a lot of sunshine. A few breaks are possible, but for the most part we are in for a mostly cloudy day.

Sunday brings a cold front through the region, not a very strong one at that but enough to cause some messy conditions to re-appear across the two Virginias. Right now it looks like a quick round of snow will start our day and then change over to rain as we head into the evening. Temperatures will be in the 40s throughout the afternoon. Snow accumulation isn’t looking very impressive. Most will see nothing to maybe an inch or two. It could still be slick first thing Sunday morning though.

Monday we jump right back into quiet conditions aside from a lingering snow shower in the morning. High pressure is in control to the south so temperatures will get a bump for the day, most should be in the 40s!

Tuesday has shifted a bit in the forecast to looking cool and more unsettled. It looks like a lake effect snow event is going to get triggered to our north and west, generally when we see that signal it means the mountains are going to see some snow. If we see enough moisture from it snow showers could be more widespread than just the mountains too. Highs expected to be in the 20s and 30s.

Wednesday could be the jackpot for those who are sick of the snow, ice and cold as we could make a quick jump to the 50s! As a note, don’t jump for joy just yet. This is ahead of another, potentially strong cold front so we could be seeing a big shift come the next day.

Thursday (Christmas Eve) we’ve been watching a consistent signal of a cold front potentially moving through the area. It looks to be a strong one with plenty of cold air riding in behind on Santa’s Sleigh. Meaning we could see a good thump of snow falling as old Saint Nick comes flying through, and remember, Santa doesn’t get grounded for weather! There is still a lot of disagreement, but this could mean we will finally get a White Christmas across the region!

In the extended forecast, while holiday cheer might be running high our temperatures will not be. Behind out cold front, temperatures take a dive and we could potentially see one of the coldest days this year as you unwrap your presents under the tree. Other than the cold the rest of the forecast looks dry, so at least it isn’t freezing AND snowing!

WHITE CHRISTMAS? If you’ve read this far into the discussion you know we have a good shot at it. For it to officially qualify as a white Christmas, there needs to be 1 (one) inch of snow on the ground. Doesn’t sound too hard to have right?

Only you can prevent forest fires. – Smokey Bear

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.



SATURDAY:

Not to bad, a bit cool to start. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY

Rain to snow, lower elevations. Wet snow Mountains. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Dry after a lingering rain/snow shower. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY

Upslope snow showers. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry for now. Highs in the 40s and 50s.

THURSDAY:

Rain to snow! Highs in the 40s.

CHRISTMAS:

Looking dry aside from some flurries, but cold. Highs in the teens and 20s.

SATURDAY:

Dry but chilly again. Highs in the 30s.