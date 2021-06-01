Warmer Today, Clouds Return Tonight

Heading back to work today should be an easy transition as high pressure is still in place. Highs return to the upper 70s for most as mostly sunny conditions continue from yesterday afternoon. Clouds will thicken back up through the evening and overnight hours though.

Wednesday clouds will be a dominant feature of the day with a few showers possible. Better rain chances are expected to hold off until the evening and the overnight hours into Thursday. Despite the clouds, southerly winds will help to keep temperatures into the upper 70s.

Thursday rain, heavy at times will be greeting many out the door and will be a familiar sight all day long. A few rumbles of thunder will accompany it as a weak cold front bumps up along our high pressure. Highs will still make it to the mid-70s despite the rain, just about average for this time of year.

Any severe weather risk with Thursday’s storms will will be limited to areas east of the mountains and primarily into Virginia. Any storm that does end up redeveloping into a strong or severe storm after crossing the mountains won’t be in our area long, but being weather aware won’t be a bad idea.

Friday continues the unsettled pattern with scattered showers and a rumble of thunder in the region. Temps remain closer to average with the mid-70s for an afternoon high. We’ll see overnight lows steady in the low 60s and upper 50s for our higher elevations.

Saturday brings some chances for a few isolated showers but rain should be winding down as the day progresses. Afternoon highs will be looking to warm up if we can get a few hours of sunshine to the upper 70s.

Sunday we hold on to an isolated shower or storm with afternoon highs pushing into the low 80s and upper 70s for the higher elevations. We’ll have more sun than the previous few days which in the end will make the day seem much nicer!

Monday, we see the return of widespread 80s to the region along with dew points into the 70s for most. This is how most of next week will end up, hot and muggy with the risk of an isolated thunderstorm through the afternoon hours.

Chances for scattered showers and storms exist through the extended forecast as hot and muggy conditions arrive along with another big ridge in the atmosphere. Another decent stretch of well above average temperatures into the 80s is looking likely!

