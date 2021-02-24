Warmer Today, Cooler and More Unsettled Later This Week

Today is a very similar story to yesterday except it’s EVEN WARMER! We’re talking highs in the upper 50s and the low 60s possibly for the coal fields. We see more sun and a nice south westerly wind. It will be a mainly dry day, but we could see a few showers try to creep in during the evening hours.

A few showers will be possible to start Thursday, but clear out quickly. We get cold enough that we could see some flakes try to mix in, but this won’t amount to anything. We will keep clouds around though and that will keep our temperatures cooler. Highs will be back to or a bit below average in the low and mid 40s

Friday, we see a chance for some showers throughout the day with mixing likely across the mountains. This won’t be a very organized system so precipitation chances are on the low for the day time. Highs hover around the low 40s for most. It also looks like the best chance for showers will be in the mountains and our southern counties. If we do see any wintry weather, it won’t amount to much.

Saturday we take another shot at the 50s across the low elevations while the mountains get stuck into another round of near freezing temps as a rain maker makes it way through. For most once again just some plain old rain. For the mountains there could be some mixing but for now the forecast is trending away from that.

Sunday a fairly similar story plays out as another wave of low pressure rides up a stalled frontal boundary. Most end up back in the upper 40s and low 50s while the mountains maintain just enough cold to maybe see some snow/sleet mixed in.

Monday, another round of rain is possible. We aren’t able to shake this stalled boundary just yet as the atmosphere gets a little stagnant. At this point multi-day rain totals are starting to add up into the 2-4-inch plus range. Throughout this period those in flood prone areas should be mindful there could be some stream and creek flooding.

Tuesday, it looks like one last burst of showers will push it’s way in before we dry out for the afternoon hours. This last push of showers won’t add much to our already high rain totals, but could be the push some areas need with already swollen bodies of water. The good this is as we mentioned is this is it. We dry out and get the chance to let the water flow downstream.

In the extended forecast, chances for unsettled weather look low but there is a chance after a warm start to March we could start to drift back to near average temperatures for a time before cranking the heat back on.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking pleasant and dry. A shower after dark. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Some showers possible to start the day, then drying. Cooler. Highs in the low 40s.

FRIDAY:

Unsettled in the evening. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Showers possible. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Looking unsettled. Highs in the low 40s.

TUESDAY:

Chances for a few showers. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Shower chances dropping. Highs in the low 40s.

THURSDAY:

Still dry with highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Quiet with highs in the 40s.