Warmer Today! Rain Returns Monday







DISCUSSION:

Sunday will be a bit warmer. Highs will make it back into the 50s which is near average. We could see a few more breaks of sun compared to what we saw on Saturday, but we are still dealing with a mostly cloudy day.

We will be a bit warmer tonight than we were on Saturday evening. Overnight lows will drop into the low and mid 40s and that is where we will be to kick off our Monday. Showers look to hold off until Monday morning.

Monday is going to bring back more shower chances. Rain will start early in the morning and could be heavy during the morning commute. Temperatures will warm back up into the 50s, but we will keep shower chances throughout much of the day.

We will start Tuesday morning off on a dry note, but more showers are possible by the afternoon. Temperatures will still be pretty mild as highs are back in the mid 50s. Some more showers will be possible on Wednesday, but we continue to warm up as highs get back into the low 60s.

We dry out briefly on Thursday, but remain cloudy. Temperatures will still be warm as highs make it back into the mid 60s. Friday will bring back more shower chances, but we remain in the 60s. We could even see showers linger into Saturday before we dry out for Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will still remain warm as we are in the 60s on Saturday and only drop into the 50s to kick off the next week.

As we close the month of March, it looks like we will remain in a mild and active pattern. Snow is not looking likely at all through the end of the month. We look to keep things too warm. As April arrives, we will have to switch our attention from snow, to the potential for severe weather as severe weather season begins.



SATURDAY:

Morning shower, but much drier and cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 50s and 40s.

MONDAY:

Rain returns Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

More showers. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

Some more showers. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 50s.





