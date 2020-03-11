Warmer Today. Small Rain Chance







Wednesday will bring cloudy skies, but smaller rain chances. Shower chances are fairly low, but an isolated shower here or there is not out of the question. We won’t see a lot of sunshine, but a few breaks are possible. Temperatures will still be warm through the day. Highs make it back into the low 60s.

Thursday will be dry to start, but more rain arrives during the late evening. Highs during the day will be in the mid 60s and we could even see a break of sun before showers return. Rain will continue through the overnight hours and into our Friday.



Friday and Saturday will bring another chance for more widespread rainfall. Rain will be heavier and while flooding doesn’t look to be a big concern, we will keep an eye on it. We are still mild both days as temperatures remain in the 50s.

Rain totals by Saturday morning look to be generally half of a inch. This shouldn’t cause too many problems, especially since it will be spread out over a couple of days. Watch for poor visibility and for ponding on the roadways during heavier downpours.

It looks like we are going to remain unsettled as we head into the start of next week. The good news is, there’s no snow in the forecast as temperatures look to remain above average. As a matter of fact, much of March at this point is looking to remain above average. The groundhog may have been right. It doesn’t look like too many opportunities are on tap for winter to return before Spring formally arrives.





TONIGHT:

A few more showers. Mainly before 9 PM. Lows in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drier, but cloudy. An isolated showers is possible. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Quiet to start, but rain returns for the evening. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Mild, chance of showers. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Rain possible throughout the day. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Some more showers. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

A few more showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

More rain. Highs in the 50s.





