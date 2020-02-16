Warmer Today. Some Showers Late







DISCUSSION: Sunday will bring partly cloudy skies. Temperatures are expected to warm up quite a bit as highs make it into the upper 40s and low 50s. Clouds will increase as we head into the evening and a few light rain/snow showers will be possible. Some of us will even stay dry. Either way, we are looking at much more dry time than wet time as a whole. This is great news as we need consecutive dry days to help lower some of the streams, creeks and rivers.

Sunday’s Forecast

We will see increasing clouds as we head into Sunday evening. Temperatures will drop into the mid 30s. A few light rain/snow showers will be possible as we go through the late evening, but they clear up very quickly before we head out the door on Monday.

Tonight’s Forecast

We are quiet and cool at the bus stop, but temperatures will be above average. We are going to warm up nicely by the afternoon. Highs on Monday will make it into the 50s. We will see some breaks of sun, but clouds build back in as we head into the late evening hours.

At the Bus stop

Showers do return by Tuesday. We could even see a few showers very late on Monday night. Another batch of heavy rain is possible Tuesday, but the flooding threat isn’t all that highs since we have had some time to clear out.

Wednesday will bring back quiet, but cold conditions. Temperatures will struggle to make it into the 40s with many of us stuck in the 30s during the day. We look to stay dry through the rest of the week and even into the weekend with temperatures remaining near average.

The rest of February is looking fairly mild and above average. Punxsutawney Phil has predicted an early spring for the second year in a row. As of right now it looks like he may be right! We also look very active as we need to keep rain chances in for much of this week.



TODAY:

Mostly dry. Highs in the mid and upper 40s.

TONIGHT:

A few light showers, some stay dry. Lows in the mid 30s.

MONDAY:

Dry start with increasing clouds. Highs in the low 50s.

TUESDAY:

More rain returns. Highs in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Lingering mix, then dry. A bit cooler. Highs in the low 40s.

THURSDAY:

Staying dry. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Another dry one. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Dry again. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.





