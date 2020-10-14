Warmer Today

At the bus stop we will see plenty of sunshine. It will be a dry and nice start to the day. We will be chilly though as temperatures are expected to be in the low 40s and upper 30s as we kick off the morning. We will warm up pretty quickly throughout the day.

Wednesday is looking good right now, highs hover near 70 degrees throughout the day. Sunshine should be expected across the area as high pressure maintains general control over the area ahead of our next front.

Thursday follows in Wednesdays footsteps, high pressure remains in control for the two Virginias with sunshine expected to filter in throughout the daytime. Highs make a quick jump to the 70s for most as some warmer air surges ahead of the next frontal system poised to pass through. With that surging warm air ahead of the front gusts up to 20-30 mph remain possible. A few late evening showers remain possible as well, most rain should hold off until Friday.

Friday will bring a shock to the system as a COLD front roars into the area. This will bring a big shift temperature wise for the day on Friday as highs tumble to the 50s. Rain is likely throughout the morning and afternoon, thankfully by the evening we begin to dry out.

Another widespread frost and potentially the first hard freeze for some areas looks possible Friday night into Saturday! Depending on how much moisture is left and the exact timing of the departing front, a few snowflakes could be possible in the highest elevations of Pocahontas, Fayette and Greenbrier counties as the coldest air settles in. Chances are on the lower end for this, but it bears mentioning at least.

Saturday is a chilly chilly day, with temperatures only into the upper 40s and 50s. We dry out for the most part across the two Virginias, with the off chance of a stray shower making an appearance during the early morning hours. Overall the day is really a taste of late fall weather, just in mid-fall.

Sunday we warm up back to slightly more seasonable weather into the low 60s, dry skies once again remain in control. High pressure has anchored itself along the eastern US at this point, this keeps us dry for at least another day.

Monday we see mostly clear skies stick around, as we remain on the cooler side of things falling just short of average. High pressure remains in control still, and will continue to influence our weather for some time.

Past Monday, our high pressure will be the big determining factor for what the weather is like next week. If it remains strong and creates a “block” off the east coast of the US over the Atlantic it will for the most part stop our parade of fronts, and keep us on the milder side. If the high weakens and gets pushed to far out to sea, we end up falling cooler and more unsettled. More details will come as the forecast becomes clearer!

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

THURSDAY:

Dry, with increasing evening clouds. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

A few showers in the morning and then getting cold. Some flakes possible late in the high terrain. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY:

Remaining quiet. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drier. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Looking Drier. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Dry again. Highs in the 60s.