Warmer Tuesday Night and Nice on Wednesday

Tuesday night will be slightly warmer than Monday night was. Temperatures will only drop into the low and mid 40s. This is above average for this time of year. We remain dry through the night under partly cloudy skies. Overall it will be a nice night.

Wednesday, we’ll notice a few more clouds during the day as a system begins to build off to our west. We will remain dry throughout the day, but by the evening and overnight hours, we’ll likely see overcast skies move in indicating high pressure is on its way out. Highs in the low to mid-60s.

Thursday, rain, and wind return to the forecast for the first time in a week for most. We’ll see the wind first with gusts of 20-30+mph possible as a cold front squeezes in against our high pressure slowly exiting to the east. Rain picks up late in the day towards bedtime for most and continues heavy times overnight into Friday morning. Highs in the low to mid-60s.

Friday, rain will be heavy at times during the morning commute as the front pulls away. Pooling and ponding will be a concern out the door but due to the recent dry spell flooding will be unlikely with this system. Winds will slowly die down with the exit of the steady rain by the early afternoon hours. Highs in the low 50s.

Saturday, an isolated shower or two with a few wet snowflakes is possible along the mountains otherwise we’re just on the cloudier side. High pressure will try to make a brief appearance which will break the clouds up allowing some sun, but it will still be chilly regardless with highs in the mid-40s.

Sunday, a quick-moving disturbance on the back end of our exiting cold front will bring the risk of rain and snow to the area. For the most part, snow will likely be confined to the high elevations similar to the event from earlier this month we’ll have to watch closely for how much cold air is available. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Monday, as our quick-hitting clipper system moves out we’re left with a snowy and slick start to the day for most, especially those on or near the western facing slopes of the mountains and high elevations. We clear up quickly during the morning and transition to sunshine by the afternoon hours with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

In the extended forecast, the weather looks fairly quiet for now. But there is always something coming over the horizon especially this time of year. Be sure to check back daily for updates!

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy and warmer. Lows in the low 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, dry. Highs in the mid-60s.

THURSDAY:

Increasing clouds, PM rain. Windy. Highs in the mid-60s.

FRIDAY:

Morning rain, then drying out. Still windy. Highs in the 60s falling into the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Cool, windy, am showers. Highs in the low 40s.

SUNDAY:

Cool with upslope rain and snow showers for the mountains. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

MONDAY:

Morning snow showers, mountains and west. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

TUESDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Sunny, dry. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

THURSDAY:

Quiet, some clouds. Highs in the low 50s.

FRIDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 50s.