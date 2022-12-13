Tuesday is a mostly sunny day with temps closer to December average. We’ll start off in the low 30s and warm up to the mid 40s by the afternoon. Clouds increase Tuesday night as we gear up for another unsettled period.

Wednesday will begin with mostly cloudy conditions early with light rain pushing in mid to late morning. Rain intensifies through the day as we stay on the warm side of an approaching cold front. As the day goes on, we’ll see winds picking up out of the southwest helping us get back into the mid 40s for highs. Wednesday evening winds shift out of the northeast bringing cooler air across the mountains. As temps cool for the higher elevations (above 2,000ft) freezing rain and sleet will become an issue. For those below 2,000ft, rain will continue through the overnight hours.

WEDNESDAY ELEVATION BREAKDOWN:

Above 2,000 Feet: For portions of eastern Monroe, central Summers, western Greenbrier, southeastern Raleigh, northeastern Mercer, and western Pocahontas counties, after 10pm, rain will begin to transition over to a mix of rain and sleet. As the grounds cool, ice accumulations after midnight will create slick travel. By Thursday morning, less than a tenth of an inch of ice can be expected for you leading to hazardous travel and isolated power outages. This is less an ice storm and more a minor inconvenience at this point but as ice goes, it doesn’t take much to cause issues. For us, we’ve dealt with worse so common sense will go a long way.

BELOW 2,000 feet: For folks in Giles, Bland, Tazewell, McDowell, Wyoming, western Raleigh, Fayette, and western Nicholas county, temps will stay just above the freezing mark throughout the different levels of the atmosphere meaning an all rain event Wednesday. While some sleet is possible at times of heavier rain, this will simply be a soggy event. Rain totals pushing 3 quarters and inch (3/4 inch) may lead to standing water on roadways and backed up storm drain issues but over all, nothing we haven’t been through the last week and a half or so.

Thursday morning will be a messy one regardless of where your are or what you are seeing. Heavy rain for some will create standing water on the morning commute leading to hydroplaning and skidding. For the higher elevations, icy roads will make driving very hazardous so giving yourself extra time or simply putting off travel until later in the day will be best. Out cold front will push through late morning bring and end to our rain/sleet/snow chances as the day goes on. Highs for the day reach the low 40s. Black ice will be an issue for all for the late evening commute through the overnight.

Friday will hold a few early morning flurries for Pocahontas and Greenbrier counties as a northwest flow develops. Everyone else will see clearing skies through the morning. Black ice for the morning commute will slow you down a bit so take note. Highs struggle their way into the upper 30s and 40s. Clouds build in Friday night with snow flakes possible for all.

Saturday morning will hold a few flakes and even snow showers. Outside of grassy or elevated surface accumulation of a dusting, don’t expect much snow fall. High ridgetops may see a bit more snow early before melting in the morning sunshine. Highs for the day are very cold in the 30s with wind chill values several degrees colder. Winter has arrived!

Sunday is a sunny day at least but if you are planning on going outside, dress warmly as we start in the teens and twenties only reaching the freezing mark by the afternoon. Wind chills will be an issue once again. As the sun sets and Hanukkah officially begins, it will certainly feel like the holiday season as we drop temps back into the teens and twenties.

Monday is more of the same with sunshine and very cold air. Temps do increase over Sunday but not enough to get excited about. We start the day in the teens with afternoon highs just shy of the 40 degree mark.

In your extended day forecast we have a bead on the holiday travel week and Christmas forecasts. Cold air will be in place by then so it’ll at least feel festive but black ice issues may complicate travel. We are also watching for the development of at least 2 systems that could bring us a wintery mix that week, including snow for Christmas day. We’ll certainly keep you posted!

TUESDAY

Mostly clear & dry. Highs in the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Rain for most, heavy at times. Highs in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY

Mtn. Sleet/Snow. Rain for everyone else. Highs in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY

Snow/Sleet/Rain for all. Highs in the upper 30s & low 40s.

SATURDAY

Mtn. snow showers. Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY

Chilly, sunny. Highs in the low 30s.

MONDAY

Still dry, still cold. Highs in the low 30s.

TUESDAY

Sunny & dry. Highs in the low 30s.

WEDNESDAY

Still dry, still cold. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY

Flurries possible, Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s.