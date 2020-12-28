Warming things up as we head through the week

Tonight overnight lows will be chilly, might see a shower or two since the cold front has slowed down a little and is just now passing through the area. We will remain cloudy through the overnight hours.

Tuesday will start out cloudy, as we move through the afternoon skies will start to clear and the sun will shine but won’t warm us up much. Temperatures during the afternoon will only make it into the low to middle 30s.

Wednesday shows signs of improvement with highs rebounding to the 40s with more sun in the cards as well. High pressure is in control at this point, and is giving quiet a nice second to last day of the year.

For the LAST day of 2020, before we kiss this year goodbye we get to spend it in the 50s with an increasing southerly wind and building clouds. Late into Thursday and right into 2021 showers will be developing across the region, but one thing that can be said for the night is it will be mild into the low 50s!

We start 2021 off on a rainy note. A VERY rainy note at that, we’re still fine tuning possible rain totals for the day but it looks like it could be a soaker with over an inch of rain possible. We’ll have to watch and see how this pans out but for now, I’d find the rain boots just in case. On a better note, we will kick the year off into the 60s potentially thanks to our low pressure dragging warm southern air up with it.

Saturday we dry out with maybe a few light sprinkles into the morning hours. Sun will eventually make an appearance for many of us, but it won’t be until the afternoon. Highs make their way to the 40s for most, higher elevations will be stuck to the 30s.

Sunday a little bit cooler than Saturday but nonetheless not terrible with highs in the 30s and 40s. A few rain and snow showers look possible as some moisture gets picked up by the high terrain.

In the extended forecast, we look warm with less storminess. Towards the end of this period there is a weak signal for some rain but for now in this forecast that’s all it is!

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

TONIGHT:

Weak cold front, maybe a few showers. Lows in the 20s.

TUESDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Rain moves in late. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Heavy rain looking likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY:

Sunny. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY

Small chance of showers / snow. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

MONDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain possible. Highs in the 40s.

TURSDAY:

Dry again. Highs in the 40s.