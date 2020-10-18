Warming things up next week!

Tonight wont be as chilly as the past few nights. Temperatures will make it down into the mid 40s. Mostly cloudy skies will be what helps keep temperatures warmer overnight, even warmer temperatures tomorrow!

Monday we see our next front try to pass through the area. Rain is back in the forecast but only a slight chance of a shower. Highs remain in the 70s.

Tuesday, after Mondays front is deflected and our high pressure off the east coast asserts that it is here to stay we spend the day fully dry and a bit warmer. We keep into the 70s across the two Virginias.

Wednesday, we keep things dry once again. High pressure still remains in control so once again we warm our way back to the low to mid 70s. This is quite warm for this time of year with many at this point running nearly 10 degrees above average!

Thursday we don’t see much change in the forecast either as each day continues to copycat the day before it only slightly warmer. A fairly un-exciting weather pattern.

Changes do appear as we head into next weekend. Friday our first hint of a high pressure busting front comes into play as we start bringing the chance for rain back into the forecast for Saturday. Another cool down could be on the way for the next week.

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

MONDAY:

Rain possible. Highs around 70.

TUESDAY:

Remaining quiet. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Staying dry. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

Quiet during the daytime. Highs around 70.

SATURDAY:

Some rain chances. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out, cooler. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the 60s.