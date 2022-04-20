Wednesday, starts off frosty but temps warm up nicely by the afternoon into the low 60s. We’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies with fair weather clouds here and there. Winds lighten up finally and take on a more southerly direction as well!

Thursday clouds and a few isolated showers look likely as a weak cold front pushes in from the west. Most of the rain, if any, will be focused in the morning and early afternoon. Clouds will remain through the entire day though. Highs still make it back to the upper 60s and low 70s regardless.

Friday we’re clear and mild with highs all the way into the 70s now as our late month warming trend continues. A great day to get outside if you can just don’t forget to stay hydrated as the weather gets hotter, and make sure you’re wearing sunscreen!

Saturday, we continue with mostly clear skies and climbing temperatures. Highs jump back to near or just above 80 for most. The same advice for Friday carries over here too, it’s getting hot and you need to take care of yourself when you’re spending long periods of time outside!

Sunday, we’re just as hot as the other days of the weekend pushing 80 once again. Mostly sunny skies are likely through the entire day as a strong high pressure begins to set up to our east ahead of the work week.

Monday, rain is held off to our west by a strong “Bermuda High” that acts like a wall along the eastern seaboard keeping unsettled weather stalled away from us. This won’t last forever but it should provide us with a sunny and hot start to the week with highs returning to the 70s and 80s.

Tuesday a cold front pushes past our blocking high and brings rain through much of the morning hours along with gustier winds. Rain wraps up through the afternoon hours but as winds shift out of the northwest behind it temperatures take a hit with highs only into the 60s and low 70s by the second half of the day.

Through the extended forecast, showers linger into the middle of next week before another strong high pressure arrives to dry things bac out. Highs through this period will be cooler generally hanging out in the 50s and 60s!

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

March means the start of WV Spring Fire Season. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.

