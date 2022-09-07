Tonight could feature a little lingering drizzle in a few spots over the mountains but most of us will be dry with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 50s.

Thursday will be a day of slow clearing as our stubborn system pushes out and high pressure tries to work its way in. We could see an isolated shower or two over the mountains primarily but most of us will be dry, with highs in the middle 70s.

Friday, high pressure takes back control bringing with it sunshine and mostly clear skies. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s with perhaps a few valley spots jumping into the lower 80s. High school football is looking fantastic at this point, with temperatures at kickoff in the middle 70s dropping down into the upper 60s during the game.

Saturday is trending a bit drier, with a plume of moisture originating from the Gulf of Mexico holding out mostly until Sunday. Nonetheless, it’s a little more humid and a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out with highs in the middle 70s.

Sunday, a system pushes in from the south adding a touch more humidity to our region. Scattered showers and rumbles of thunder will be likely at times, with highs in the lower 70s.

Monday will be a mixed bag kind of day with a dry start and afternoon showers here and there. No real relief from the chill either as temps once again are stuck in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday continues the risk for a few isolated showers but there will be dry time as well, but it’s cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

In our extended forecast, it’s drier pattern for much of next week, so if you have yet to get that second cut of hay in, this may be a real golden opportunity for you. Temperatures look to be near or slightly below normal, with lower to middle 70s likely for much of next week with high pressure in control. It’s hard to believe that we are only a couple of weeks away from the end of the summer season in 2022!

