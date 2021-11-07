Warming trend kicks off new week, cold blast will end it

Tonight we clear up a bit more as our East Coast system begins to push out to sea. Clearing skies means we’ll cool off from highs in the mid 50s through the 40s around sunset and settle into the low to mid 30s for overnight lows. Some patchy frost is possible but not as widespread as nights before as we avoid the 20s.

Monday is looking mild and even above average temperature-wise. Afternoon highs look to top out in the upper 50s and maybe even into the 60s for some as a strong ridge builds in over the area. We’ll still be chilly in the morning though, with temperatures to start Monday in the 30s for most. The early sunset around 5:30 will be more shocking than the weather.

Tuesday, we’re quiet as high pressure just won’t quit on us (yet). Sunny skies and even warmer temperatures than the day before continue to be our weather headlines. Highs in the upper 50s and a few more 60s than Monday.

Wednesday is yet another day of mild and dry weather. A few clouds float by but we’ll see more sunshine throughout the day than cloud cover for the low lands. A few more clouds for the eastern mountains as things begin to change in our atmosphere ahead of another system for the weekend.

Thursday we are watching for our next system to push through. Still, a few key factors are left unanswered on timing but indications are we will see increasing clouds throughout the day with rain and gusty winds moving in for the evening and overnight hours. Could even hear a rumble of thunder as the cold front moves in. Behind the front, cold and chilly air with the risk of mixed precipitation heading into Friday.

Friday will be a day where we see our high temperatures during the overnight as very cold air filters in with strong northwest winds. Temperatures will continue to fall throughout the day from the upper 50s through the 20s. As this cold air moves in, leftover showers will turn into ice and eventually snow. Not expecting accumulation aside from a dusting at this point but it is a system we are watching closely.

Saturday we’ll be dealing with left over moisture from Friday’s storm and with very cold air building in, expect to see some ice and snow mix in those scattered showers. Watch for icy conditions for the overnight and early morning hours as we’ll see temps in the 30s for highs and the teens for lows.

In the extended forecast, after a nice week of above-average temps we’ll be swinging back to the below-average side of things for the middle of November as a cold snap returns with a bit of a wintery mix and even snow showers.

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.



TONIGHT:

Patchy Frost, Cold. Lows in the 30s

MONDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the low 60s.

TUESDAY:

Dry. Highs in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, dry. Highs in the mid-60s.

THURSDAY:

Increasing clouds, PM rain. Highs in the mid-60s.

FRIDAY:

Rain, heavy at times. Ice & snow late. Highs in the 60s falling into the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Cool, windy, upslope rain and snow. Highs in the low 40s.

SUNDAY:

Cool with upslope rain and snow ending. Highs in the upper 30s.

MONDAY:

Clearing, Mtn. flurries. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:



