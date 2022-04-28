Frost advisories are in effect until 9am Thursday morning for Wyoming and northwest Raleigh counties. A Freeze Warning is in effect for northwest Fayette and northwest Nicholas counties until 9am Thursday morning.

Thursday, we start out chilly but make it back into the upper 50s and low 60s by the afternoon. Mostly we can thank clear skies and high pressure for that, but winds will also be slowly shifting back to the south during the day which will have an impact too!

Friday we continue to climb temperature wise even as clouds build in during the daylight hours. We could see some showers build back in by the second half of the day especially across the southern edge of our area. Temperatures will rise into the low and mid 60s.

Saturday looks a bit more unsettled, especially in our southern counties. Expect to see clouds through the day, but we still warm back up into the upper 60s and low 70s. Rain is not around all day, but have umbrellas ready to go at times throughout the day.

Sunday, another warm day with highs now topping out into the low 70s. The downside to this is we will see scattered storms forming across the region through the afternoon. This will be a nuisance, and are likely to bring a few heavy downpours across the region.

Monday, we’ll see skies clear out in between systems. A stray shower can’t be fully ruled out but is unlikely! Highs hit the mid and upper 70s.

Tuesday, rain is looking likely as clouds build back in during the day. Rain should hold off until the evening at least and continue overnight into Wednesday morning. Winds will be gusty, with the strongest gusts reaching near 35mph. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s are expected.

Wednesday, rain comes to an end early in the day and we spend the rest of it drying and clearing out. Highs in the 60s and low 70s are expected as winds shift a bit more westerly.

Through the extended forecast, we stay seasonable when it comes to temperatures into the 60s and 70s. Along with the seasonable weather we also remain fairly unsettled as spring storms and rains stick around for May.

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

March means the start of WV Spring Fire Season. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.

THURSDAY:

Staying dry. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

FRIDAY:

More clouds. A few showers. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

Showers return. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY:

Better rain and thunderstorm chances. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

MONDAY:

Cloudy but dry. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

Clouds, and showers. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking briefly dry. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

THURSDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

More rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

SATURDAY:

Clearing out. Highs in the 60s.