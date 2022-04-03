Tonight we stay dry but cool with temps dipping back through the 40s and into the 30s. Overnight lows hover around the freezing mark so eager gardeners should protect sensitive plants. Winds continue out of the northwest but should subside to the 5-10mph range with gusts around 15mph. Wind chills make us feel more in the 30s and 20s.

Monday, brings a mostly sunny start but clouds increase through the day as a warm front approaches from our west. Several dry hours in the morning and afternoon will give way to sprinkles and rain showers in the evening and overnight. Warmer air moves in with south winds helping us get into the and low to mid 60s.

Tuesday, rain is looking likely across the region as mostly cloudy skies remain across the region. During the evening we’ll see rain move into the area, so it will be a good idea to have the rain gear on hand when you leave in the morning hours because you’ll need it by the time you leave work! Highs in the 60s are expected.

Wednesday, we remain generally unsettled through much of the day with the lingering threat of showers across the region. Better chances for rain will come through the evening and overnight hours as another cold front begins to push its way through. Highs in the 60s are expected.

Thursday, rain continues through the early morning hours before gradually coming to an end by the afternoon hours. We will remain breezy through much of the day, and will spend most of it cooling off as well as winds begin to shift more out of the north. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 50s and 40s most likely.

Like a broken record, Friday holds a threat of showers once again. Like before it won’t be an all day rain event with a few dry hours in the afternoon. Better chance of rain moves in for the evening and overnight hours. Highs cool slightly into the low 50s.

Saturday again will see rain and mountain mixing for the early morning and late evening hours. Don’t be surprised to see a few more snow flakes in the low lands once the sun sets. Accumulations will be light outside of the highest of elevations. Temps continue to cool into the mid 40s for afternoon highs.

Through the extended forecast, we will see improvements in both rain and temperatures as we warm up back into the 60s. Long range forecasts indicated the warming trend and dry trend to last a little longer this time.



Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

March means the start of WV Spring Fire Season. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.

TONIGHT:

Frosty but dry. Lows in the low 30s.

MONDAY:

Dry start, rain late. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY:

Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s/low 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain here and there. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

More rain. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Sct. showers. Mostly cloudy. Drying out. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Mountain mix, showers. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out. Still chilly. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Sunshine returns! Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY:

Some clouds, still dry. Highs in the 60s.



