Warming Up Through The Weekend

A Frost Advisory is in effect until 9 AM Friday for Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, McDowell counties. A Freeze Warning is in effect for Pocahontas county until 9 AM Friday.

Friday better chances for rain move into the forecast. Showers will be spotty in nature, so we won’t see much and some of us even stay dry. It has been a few days since we’ve had some rain, so any showers will be beneficial for the plants. After Friday a quick warming trend begins to set up, but we are still cool in the low 60s to close out the workweek.

Saturday we continue our slow warming trend. We started the week out in the low and mid-50s and by now we’re heading to the mid-60s! The day will feature a few clouds as skies slowly clear out bringing some more sun to the two Virginias.

Sunday, chances for rain poke their head back in through the day with wide-spread rain chances increasing into the afternoon and evening. Highs will be back in the mid-60s as winds shift out of the south.

Monday, highs stick to the mid to upper 60s for most with just the high elevations into the lower 60s. Rain chances and a rumble of thunder possible throughout most of the day so be sure to have the rain gear handy!

Tuesday some lasting showers will stick with us through the day, otherwise, it will just be cloudy and gloomy outside. Highs will be in the mid-70s at least, so while the sun may not be out it will still be comfortable!

Wednesday high pressure tries to take control but we still run the risk of atleast a few showers and maybe a thunderstorm showing up by the afternoon. Highs are expected to be back in the upper 70s and near 80 for the coal fields.

Thursday we fully dry out and see widespread sunshine make a return to the region. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s for most. This will likely be one of the nicest days all month!

In the extended forecast we hold onto near to above average temperatures, along with intermittent rain and thunderstorms as another unsettled weather pattern sets up.

