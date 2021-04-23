Warming Up Today

A FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR GREENBRIER, SUMMERS, MERCER, MONROE, TAZEWELL, WYOMING, MCDOWELL, RALEIGH, FAYETTE, AND SW POCAHONTAS COUNTIES UNTIL 9AM FRIDAY

Today we’ll see temperatures rise but will still fall below average into the mid and upper 50s for most. The first half of the day will be fairly sunny while the second half into the evening will features clouds thickening and rain starting as we head into Saturday. The amount of sun we manage to squeeze out this morning will be almost proportional to how warm we get today too!

Saturday will likely be a washout so be sure to plan accordingly. Rain is expected for most of the day as another slow-moving system pushes its way through the area. Once the rain starts, we won’t see a lot of breaks. Temperatures will be in the 50s and lows 60s at least so it won’t be a cold rain.

Sunday our rain chances dwindle quickly through the morning hours but a few lingering showers could make an appearance into the afternoon. We’ll unfortunately remain cloudy for most of the daylight hours but by the overnight hours, we should start to see some clearing. Highs in the mid and upper 50s are expected.

Monday brings a big change for all of us as a Bermuda High begins to set-up off the east coast. This will help to not only promote clear and sunny skies but overall southerly flow. Highs will be noticeably warmer back into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tuesday we continue to feel the hard work of our off-shore high, afternoon highs are expected to be into the mid-70s for most with a shot at the 80s likely in the coal fields. Sunny skies are still with us at this point too.

Wednesday will be one of the warmest days we’ve seen since last September where more of us could squeeze our way to the 80-degree mark. We’ll be sunny through the first half of the day and likely most of the afternoon, but overnight into Thursday clouds will build their way back in.

Thursday, rain and thunderstorms drop back into the forecast as a cold front bumps up along our Bermuda High. Unsettled weather will likely be with us most of the day, but highs are still expected to get near or above 80-degrees. It will really depend on when the actual cold front passes.

The extended forecast cools us off back into more seasonable temperatures as a we get stuck with a cut-off low pressure. Essentially nothing is able to move it and if it does end up playing out like this we’ll be dealing with cloudy and rainy weather for a few days.

FRIDAY:

Partly Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Rain likely. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Drier. Highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY:

More sun. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

Sunshine remains. Highs in the 70s with some in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Sunny again. More of us in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

Showers and storms return by the evening. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

Storms linger through the morning. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

A few showers and clouds. Comfortable with highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Some showers and clouds possible. Highs in the 60s.