Tonight features a clearing trend, as high pressure begins to erode the low-level clouds that have blanketed the region today. This will enable temperatures to drop quite a bit – treat any wet spots on the roads as if they are frozen! We’ll see temperatures drop back into the mid 20s.

Tuesday brings sunshine back into the region – we will sound like a broken record mentioning high pressure in the coming days – it’s the dominant weather feature. Watch for a little black ice still in the morning for the commute with temperatures beginning the day in the 20s. We will see our wind shift to coming out of the southwest toward the afternoon, with a stout area of high pressure over the Piedmont of North Carolina which should allow temperatures to climb into the mid 40s.

Wednesday keeps the sunshine around but it’s slightly cooler as a stronger area of high pressure noses in from the west. This will bring back our northwest breeze and usher in some slightly cooler air into the region, with highs in the low 40s.

Thursday noses high pressure directly overhead. What that will do is allow temperatures during the morning to get down to near 20 degrees with little to no breeze and clear skies for the morning commute. We’ll see high temperatures in the mid 40s, which is close to normal for this time of year.

Friday brings our southerly flow back into the picture with high pressure shifting to our northeast into Delmarva. Plenty of sunshine will once again be on tap for the two Virginias and we should make a run to 50 degrees after a chilly start once again in the 20s.

Saturday continues our southerly flow, which will allow temperatures to jump up a couple of more degrees. With plenty of sunshine, after beginning the day in the 20s, we’ll see high temperatures in the mid 50s. Enjoy Saturday because our chances for rain will return for Sunday.

Sunday’s weather is dependent on area of low pressure that will be moving north from the Gulf of Mexico. A trajectory farther west will give us chances for rain showers, while an eastern trajectory will keep us dry. For now, the chance for showers is possible – we’ll get this system fine-tuned as we get closer. Regardless, we are looking at the potential for rain – not snow – with high temperatures in the upper 40s and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday brings much colder air into the region behind Sunday’s system. Though we will begin the day in the mid to upper 30s, we won’t see much change in temperature, with highs likely only around 40 degrees. After some morning clouds, we should see plenty of sunshine by the afternoon but a northwest breeze will keep us chilly.

Looking ahead, though we do see a cooldown for the area for the early part of next week – the week before Christmas – this burst of cold air looks to last only a couple of days and near normal to perhaps above average temperatures look to lock in for much of the remainder of December. That’s not to say that we couldn’t see snow showers for Christmas but the odds as of now are looking low.

TONIGHT

Clearing skies, cold. Watch for black ice. Lows in the low 20s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny. Cooler with a northwest breeze. Highs in the low 40s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny. Near average. Highs in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the low 50s.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy. Few showers possible. Highs in the upper 40s.

MONDAY

Morning clouds, PM sun. Highs in the low 40s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.