Watch for Icy Patches Tonight. Bitterly Cold.

Monday night will bring bitter temperatures to the region. We clear our skies out and temperatures will fall rapidly after sunset. Lows end up in the teens with wind chill values in the single digits before winds die down late tonight. We are dry though with any lingering snow showers wrapping up before dark.

Overnight, anything that melted during the afternoon will refreeze as a deep chill sets in across the region. Road temperatures will drop as our temperatures drop and will be cold enough for icy spots. Places of particular concern will be roads that didn’t see a lot of travel through the day, that didn’t get cleared off and roads that are still wet from melted snow. Use caution tonight and assume anything that looks wet is icy.

Tuesday, a pleasant day is expected with temperatures returning to seasonable levels into the upper 30s and low 40s across the region. This should do a number on any snow that is left behind so keep an eye out for wet roads due to rapid melting. Sunshine will also contribute to our big thaw as high pressure will be in control keeping skies clouds free.

Wednesday, after a chilly overnight it is likely you could see some black ice out on the roads in the morning hours so use caution especially on secondary and private roads. After that, we’ll see a quick rebound back into the mid-40s for most by the afternoon hours. High pressure is still keeping clouds at bay, should be a really nice day!

Thursday, we will see the return of the clouds as another potent system works its way towards us. Timing wise, we stay dry during the daylight hours. Precipitation will hold off until after sunset, allowing temperatures to drop ahead of the system moving in overnight. Though there may be some initial rain, another round of snow into Friday morning is looking likely. Right now numbers and anything too specific are off the table until we clear out our current system but check back soon!

Friday, snow continues into the early morning hours before heading out during the morning commute. This will make for a slow end to the week to complement the slow start we received Monday. Through the rest of Friday, we’ll clear out but be bitterly cold as high pressure dives in from the north. Morning lows are expected to be in the teens, while afternoon highs might not even break the 20s. Wind chills could be dangerous as well with gustier winds expected through Friday as well.

Saturday, after a brutally cold start into the teens and even the potential single digits in the higher elevations temperatures, will rebound as winds take on a more southerly component. Highs will make it back to the upper 30s and even the low 40s for some.

Sunday, we’ll see clouds build back in quickly during the morning ahead of another cold front expected to pass through the region. Timing on this one is more favorable to see a widespread rainfall as it moves through during the afternoon and moves in ample warm air ahead of it. Highs are expected to be in the mid and upper 40s. Overnight as the front passes through we are liable to see some mixing and even a changeover to snow into Monday.

In the extended forecast, January is taking its mantle as a winter month seriously. Downright cold weather is expected through the middle of the month but at least it is looking dry after a very active start for many. We’ll continue watching the forecast though because it is likely January has a few more surprises up its sleeves.

TONIGHT:

Clearing and drying. Bitter cold. Watch for refreeze. Lows in the teens.

TUESDAY:

Very cold start, “heating” up by the afternoon. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking sunny and dry. Seasonable. Highs in the low 40s.

THURSDAY:

Clouds build, snow possible overnight. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

FRIDAY:

Snow is possible in the am. Drying out pm. Highs in the 20s and 30s.

SATURDAY:

Brutal cold to start. Warming up. Highs in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY:

Much warmer, rain in the afternoon/evening. Highs in the upper 40s.

MONDAY:

Cold start, some snow showers early. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Starting in the teens. Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Very cold start, “warming up”. Highs in the upper 30s.