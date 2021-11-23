Watching for Rain Thanksgiving Night

Tuesday is looking drier but windy, gusts will top out near 30 across the high elevations with most others seeing occasional gusts up to 20 mph especially in the morning. Winds will decrease through the day. While the sun is expected we will remain quite cold in the low to mid-30s for highs. With the wind, it will feel like the teens and 20s most of the day. Overnight lows will once again be in the low 20s and teens.

Wednesday we break out of the 30s and get temperatures to climb back into the upper 40s and low 50s for most. This is ahead of another cold front which is building off to our west which should hold off just long enough to enjoy the holidays. We’ll notice breezier weather return with winds 5-15 mph out of the south.

Thanksgiving, rain is looking more likely but for most, it should hold off until late in the day by the time most are too stuffed to move off the couch. It will be a windy day too, with gusts getting up to 30mph at times especially during the evening and overnight when the front passes. Highs ahead of the front are expected to be in the low to mid-50s.

Thursday night, if you plan on leaving after dinner or during the evening be mindful temperatures will be falling fast with the exit of our front. If you’re traveling in the high terrain, rain could change over to snow past 10 pm so leaving earlier vs. later will work in your favor!

Friday cold air settles in for the long haul across the region. Winds out of the north will keep us cold all day with most struggling to break the freezing mark as of now. In addition, wind chills will return to the teens during the day. Snow showers are possible too, mainly along the mountains and their western facing slopes during the morning hours. After that, we should begin to clear out fairly quickly.

Saturday, we are a bit clearer but breezy. Highs still remain at or near the freezing mark for most meaning another day of bundling up tight is going to be necessary. This cold weather could lead to a few travel headaches on the side roads with icy spots, but the interstates are likely to be well maintained once you make it there.

Sunday, a quick-moving area of low pressure has the potential to bring rain and snow to the area through the second half of the day and into the overnight hours. Since this coincides with relatively cold air overnight, slippery travel is likely Sunday and heading into Monday morning. Highs during the day, upper 30s, and low 40s.

Monday, our weak low pressure moves out quickly leaving a few lingering upslope snow showers in western Greenbrier and Pocahontas. The rest of us should begin to clear out and see some sun, but we will remain fairly cool into the upper 30s for highs.

In the extended forecast, a warming trend is trying to take hold towards the beginning of December. While there are still a few things that need to come together for that to happen, on a more certain note quiet weather looks likely to kick the last month of the year off!

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

TUESDAY:

Drying out, but cold. Highs in the 30s. Wind chills in the teens and low 20s.

WEDNESDAY:

Cloudy, cool. Highs in the 40s.

THANKSGIVING:

Rain looks likely in the evening, but we’re dry through the day. Highs near 50.

FRIDAY:

Snow showers early then clearing out. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Dry, but cloudy and cold. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Rain/snow showers late. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

MONDAY:

Morning snow showers are possible. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Cool, but clear. Highs in the 40s.