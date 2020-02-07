Watching for Refreeze and Additional Snow Showers Tonight

An Areal Flood Warning is now in effect for Tazewell county until 10:30 PM.

An Areal Flood Warning is in effect for Mercer and Summers counties until 8:45 PM.

Flood Warnings

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until midnight tonight for Western Greenbrier County.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until midnight tonight for Summers, Tazewell and Mercer County.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 7 PM Friday for Eastern Raleigh, Eastern Fayette and Eastern Pocahontas counties. Periods of heavy snow will reduce visibility and put a quick coating on the roadways during the day. Accumulations look to be generally 1-3″ Watch for refreeze tonight.

Winter Alerts

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 6 PM Friday for Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Mercer and Tazewell counties. Winds could gust up to 45 MPH at times. A few isolated power outages will be possible.

Wind advisory.

DISCUSSION: Through the evening we will continue to see on and off snow showers. We aren’t looking at much in terms of additional accumulation, but colder air moves in. Temperatures drop into the low 20s as we go through the overnight hours. There is still a lot of standing water on the roadways and this will likely freeze during the night. Watch out for icy patches into the early morning hours. Snow showers taper off shortly before midnight.

Tonight’s Forecast

We will start Saturday off on a dry note. We will see partly cloudy skies and temperatures will only warm into the upper 40s. Clouds increase heading into the late afternoon and evening. A quick hitting system looks to arrive during the evening and bring a quick shot of snow. It is out of here before many of us even wake up on Sunday.

The Day Ahead

Very light accumulations will be possible Saturday night into Sunday morning as overnight lows drop into the upper 20s, but it doesn’t look like anything major. Most pick up an inch or less. It could still be slick at times very late Saturday evening.

Snow Saturday Night

Sunday looks pretty good! We will see more sunshine and temperatures warm back up above average. Snow will begin to melt, so we may have to watch some of those areas that are still dealing with high water. Clouds will increase heading into the evening and more rain is in the forecast to kick off next week.

Weekend Outlook





Next week looks milder, but unsettled. With more rain chances in the forecast, we will have to continue to monitor flood prone areas. I would especially be concerned Thursday night into Friday. We are expecting to clear out for the weekend with highs back near average.

The rest of February is looking fairly mild and above average. Punxsutawney Phil has predicted an early spring for the second year in a row. As of right now it looks like he may be right! We also look very active as we need to keep rain chances in the forecast through much of next week. We may need to watch for flooding once more heading through next week.

10 Day Forecast



TONIGHT:

Cold with a few flurries. Watch for refreeze. Lows in the 20s.

SATURDAY:

A bit of snow possible in the evening. Otherwise dry. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

SUNDAY:

Drier. Highs in the 40s

MONDAY:

Rain moving by the PM hours. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

TUESDAY:

Rain showers. Highs near 50.

WEDNESDAY:

Still unsettled, but much smaller rain chances. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

More rain. Watch for flooding during the evening. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Still unsettled and we could bring in some wintry mix. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the 40s.