Watching the Flooding Threat Tonight

AN AREAL FLOOD WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR TAZEWELL COUNTY UNTIL 6:30PM THIS EVENING



A FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR MCDOWELL COUNTY UNTIL 7:15 PM. PLACES SOUTH OF WAR TO THE BORDER NEED TO WATCH FOR FLASH FLOODING.



A FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR PORTIONS OF TAZEWELL COUNTY UNTIL 7:30 PM.

We will still have to watch the flooding threat through the early evening. By the late evening, showers will begin to wrap up and we will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures tonight will remain mild as lows fall into the low and mid 60s. We aren’t quiet for long as more showers are in the forecast for Wednesday.

Wednesday, we see more shower chances, although they are smaller than the ones earlier in the week. Cloud cover is expected to be more scattered as we see a big shift in the overall flow of the atmosphere and high pressure begins to take control of the area. Everyone should end up at or over 80 degrees by this time during the week. Wednesday night we keep things dry, and isolated shower is probable but only for a few of us. Lows in the mid 60’s.

Thursday we start to crank up the heat, this is the first of many days we can say that for in the extended forecast. With high pressure and large ridge building in from the south, not only will we see the heat in the forecast but we also see our first chance at an extended dry period (outside of a few isolated showers). A welcome sight to start out July with. Highs are expected to be in the low to mid 80’s across the entire area. Overnight lows fall back towards the 60’s.

Friday we keep the mercury climbing with many falling into the mid-80’s for highs. It will be a dry and sunny day. Be sure to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated if you are getting an early start on 4th of July celebrations.

For the 4th of July things are looking hot and sunny! Again many will see highs top out in the mid-80’s with a few upper 80’s mixed in. A few showers will be possible in the evening, but they will be isolated in nature, with most of us staying dry. Sunday we see the same story, and then again into Monday, then Tuesday, and yes even into Wednesday. While shower chances aren’t high through next week, they are there, so be sure to keep an eye to the sky if you are going to be outdoors at all.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TONIGHT:

Showers early. Gradual clearing with lows in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still hanging on to afternoon shower chances. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY:

Starting to dry out!. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY:

Quiet, sunny and warm. Highs in the 80s.

4th OF JULY:

Looking dry during the day. Showers in the evening, but they remain isolated. Highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY:

Isolated showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY:

Isolated showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY:

A few storms. Highs around mid 80.

WEDNESDAY:

Isolated storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY:

More of the same. Highs near 80.