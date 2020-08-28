Watching what is left of Laura

Today we see the first fringes of the deep tropical moisture from Laura begin to make it’s way into Southern West Virginia. Heavier rain is expected to begin filling in late during the afternoon and into the evening. It won’t be raining non-stop on Friday, but coverage is more widespread the later we head into the evening.

Flooding and severe weather are both small possibilities already on Friday. The entire area will be under a marginal risk for severe weather with gusty winds being the primary concern. A weak, brief spin-up tornado is not completely out of the question, but the threat remains very low. Flooding is a higher concern, especially heading later into the evening.

Saturday is where our attention is focused the most. While Laura is a Tropical Depression by the time the core of the system makes it here, it will still bring with it gusty winds and very heavy rain. We will keep a low risk of tornadic activity possible, simply due to the nature of these types of storms. This risk is mainly in our eastern counties and closer to the Virginia border. All of the viewing area is under a Level 1 of 5 (marginal) risk to see some severe weather as a result of Laura’s passage.

Rain totals look to be in the 1-3″ range with some locally higher amounts possible particularly across the mountains. Localized flooding issues are possible if heavy rain sits for to long on any one area. Gusts from the system as it moves through look to be in the range of 15-30 mph. Combining the heavy rain, with already saturated ground and gusty winds could lead to issues with downed trees which could knock out power for some across the region although widespread power outages are not expected. This potential issue will be most pressing with younger trees whose root system isn’t as well established.



We dry out by Sunday and are in much better shape to end the weekend. We will have a day or two to dry out before our next active pattern arrives for the middle of next week. Temperatures will be cooler Sunday and to start next week with highs in the mid and upper 70s.

Past this weekend and into next week, there are strong indications that post-Laura we dive back into another period of unsettled weather. Think of Laura as opening the door for the next round of storms waiting in line to cross the country.

In the tropics, Laura made landfall at 1 am Thursday morning near Cameron, Louisiana as a strong category 4 hurricane with 150 mph winds. Laura continued moving inland throughout the day, and as a result it has already lost it’s hurricane status and is now a tropical depression. Regardless of Laura’s specific strength it will continue to be an impactful storm as it pushes further north.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TODAY:

Rain chances go back up. Watching Laura. Highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY:

Rain sticks around as Laura’s remnants move in. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

MONDAY:

Looking quiet to start. Rain returns late Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY:

Rain chances are going back up. Highs around 80.

WEDNESDAY:

A few showers. Highs around 80s.

THURSDAY:

Rain chances still here. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Still a chance of rain. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

Fairly quiet. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

For the most part quite for now. Highs in the 80s.