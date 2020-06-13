We are back in a rainy pattern

Tonight we hold onto a shower or two but most stay dry with lows in the 50’s again. We could also see some patchy fog in the early morning hours.

Tomorrow

Sunday looks to keep the potential of a few showers lingering in the forecast, especially by the afternoon hours and especially east of I 77. Nothing severe just typical summertime pop up showers and maybe a rumble of thunder or two. There will be more clouds around than Saturday and definitely more showers as well. This will keep our highs cooler, we look to be in the low 70’s to even the upper 60’s. Sunday night again we hold onto the chance for a shower but again most stay dry lows keep with the trend and hover in the mid to low 50’s.

Tomorrow’s storm chance

Monday we look to keep temperatures in the low 70’s across the two Virginias with shower chances looming over most of the day. Tuesday will bring less showers than Monday, but still a few and highs in the low 70’s.

By Wednesday of next week we see our first change where we start a gradual climb in temperatures with highs in the mid 70’s, although we hold onto our shower chances. By Thursday we look to stay in the 80’s but we can’t shake those shower chances. Looking to next weekend we look warm but still run the chance of a few showers.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

Next 10 Days

TONIGHT:

A shower or two. Lows in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

More showers around. Cooler with more clouds. Highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY:

Even more showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY:

A shower or two. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

More showers. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY:

Shower chances linger. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY:

One or two showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

Showers around the area. Highs in the 80s. MONDAY:

A shower or two possible, but mostly dry and sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.