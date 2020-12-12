Weak cold front passes tonight

Tonight we see a weak cold front move through this is the first of three that will pass through the area over the next few days. It will bring us a a chance of seeing some showers, temperatures overnight will only fall into the low 40s. Mostly cloudy skies overnight.

Sunday will be a little cooler than Saturday with many into the 50s and 40s. Any additional showers aren’t looking to likely at this point on Sunday as dry air is forecasted to move in, but a few areas of drizzle and flurries across the mountains still can’t be ruled out.

Monday could be more interesting. There has slowly been more agreement that a weak low pressure will be passing off to our south that could be able to bring in enough cold air for snow. Some mixing is still looking likely across some lower elevations, regardless make sure to keep this in mind when planning out the start of your week.

Tuesday is a little bit warmer than Monday but not by much. We do dry out at least, and most outside of the mountains should get above the freezing mark. meaning some melting of any snow that fell and stuck should be able to happen.

Wednesday looks to be a mess of a day. Most model solutions aren’t bringing in enough cold air for this to be an all snow event it looks like, so we could see another sloppy mix of rain and snow. Still quite some time to go on this before it’s set in stone though, but like Monday be prepared for whatever the day brings.

Thursday the pattern points to some potential for upslope snow showers on the mountains as our system from Wednesday pulls away. Another chilly day is in store for many as most sit near or below the freezing mark.

The extended forecast is less unsettled as high pressure moves in after Thursday, another system looks probable out in the long range but timing has been all over the place as of now.

Only you can prevent forest fires. – Smokey Bear

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

TONIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s low 40s.

SUNDAY:

A few showers possible. Highs in the 40s and low 50s.

MONDAY:

Rain/snow mix. Highs in the 30s low 40s.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Another day with a rain/snow mix. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Looking dry . Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY

Dry. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY

Remaining dry. Highs in the upper 40s.