Friday features a weak front scooting through the area. There’s not a ton of moisture with this system but a few snow squalls will be possible once again during the late morning and into the afternoon, which could reduce visibility and cause a few slick spots on roadways. The squalls will be most prevalent in our northern counties where moisture will be a little bit more plentiful. Highs will be chilly in the middle 30s with mostly cloudy skies where the squalls aren’t meandering about.

Saturday features high pressure moving into the two Virginias, which will allow the golden orb in the sky that is the sun to finally make a return! A westerly flow keeps the cold air around, with highs only in the middle to upper 30s.

Sunday is a very cold and blustery day! An area of high pressure remaining to our west and an area of low pressure to our north will create a tight pressure gradient and allow the wind to ramp up. Colder air will also be infiltrating itself into the area, with highs only in the upper 20s! Factor in the wind and we will have wind chills in the teens at times during the afternoon – bundle up!

Monday brings warmer weather back into the area, with high pressure shifting to our east into Virginia. That’ll give us a southeasterly breeze and allow temperatures to jump up into the middle 40s – that’s still below average but MUCH better than Sunday if you like the warmer weather!

Tuesday continues the warming trend with mostly sunny conditions and high temperatures pushing to near 50 degrees! That’s going to feel like a sauna compared to what we have experienced lately.

Wednesday is looking good as well – partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures warming up into the lower 50s – that’s seasonal for this time of year!

Thanksgiving is trending drier for now, with partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 50s, though a storm system will begin to approach the region late in the day for Black Friday.

In your extended day forecast we’re watching out for your Thanksgiving holiday forecast. With such a big travel weekend, it does look like we’ll see the chance of showers the week of Thanksgiving but we’re also seeing warmer temperatures too. We’ll keep you posted as we get closer. Remember, despite cold temps, fall fire season is still upon us. As we saw this season already, brush and forest fires can start and spread quickly. With not so many rainy days in the forecast, crispy conditions can be expected once again in the next few weeks. Be mindful of burning bans and make sure to follow them closely.

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy with snow squalls possible – best chance north. Highs in the middle 30s.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny – cold! Highs in the middle 30s.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny – VERY cold and breezy! Highs in the upper 20s with wind chills in the teens at times.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny and finally a bit warmer. Highs in the middle 40s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny skies continue – warmer. Highs around 50.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny and seasonal with highs in the lower 50s.

THANKSGIVING

Partly sunny with increasing clouds late. Highs in the lower 50s. Not bad for the turkey day!

BLACK FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy with showers possible. Highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy with lingering snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny but chilly. Highs in the middle 30s.