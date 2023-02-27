WIND AVDISORIES IN EFFECT:

McDowell, Wyoming, Raleigh, Fayette, & Nicholas Counties, including the cities of Welch, War, Beckley, Fayetteville, and Summersville, from 1 PM on Monday, 02/27, to 1 AM on Tuesday, 02/28.

Pocahontas County, including the cities of Marlinton and Snowshoe, from 1 PM on Monday, 02/27, to 1 PM on Tuesday, 02/28.

Tazewell County, including the city of Richlands and Tazewell, from 5 PM on Monday, 02/27, to 7 AM on Tuesday, 02/28.

Bland, Giles, Mercer, Summers, Monroe, and Greenbrier County, including the cities of Bland, Pearisburg, Princeton, Bluefield, Hinton, Lewisburg, and Rainelle, from 10 PM on Monday, 02/27, to 7 AM on Tuesday, 02/28.

An approaching weather system will bring in a warm front on Monday morning with an eventual strong cold front expected to come through the later afternoon on Monday. This system will impact us through portions of Monday and lasting into Tuesday. Not only will this system bring showers, but it will also bring in some breezy winds between 15 to 30 mph. This storm could also generate wind gusts of 40+ mph at times. With these wind gusts, unsecured objects can become loose, especially those in your front yard or backyard. These wind gusts can also cause loose tree limbs to fall and cause isolated power outages. To start your work week off, make sure you travel safely, either in a car or outside, and make sure to secure any loose outdoor objects.

Monday looks to be an unsettled day and a wet start to our new work week. A warm front will come through the pre dawn hours of Monday morning. This brings showers for the morning commute along with slick road conditions possible. This warm front will also drive up our temperatures, as we rise from the 40s in the morning and get near the 60 mark by the afternoon. We see a bit of a break for the afternoon before a strong cold front brings more showers through the afternoon and evening. Along with more rain, we will see breezy conditions as the cold front passes. Definitely a day to make sure you pack the rain jacket!

Tuesday starts out cooler as temperatures are in the 40s after colder air arrives. Winds out of the west will keep the chances around for a few mountain showers in the morning. However, we see improving conditions under partly sunny skies for the afternoon! The sunshine will warm us up slightly, getting us into the 50s. Still expect a breezy day with winds still between 10-20 mph in some spots and gusty winds early on in the higher elevations.

Wednesday is a cold one to start as we see temperatures start out in the 30s for the morning. However, as high pressure moves in from the east, we will have a southern flow and allow us to warm up for the afternoon. Expect temperatures to rise into the 60s by dinnertime! Enjoy the break as we have clouds coming through the overnight with our next arriving system.

Thursday morning has the clouds again to start yet it will be a warm one as we’re near the 50 mark! Scattered showers will return as a low-pressure system arrives into the area. Afternoon temperatures will rise into the 50s thanks to a few breaks in the afternoon.

Friday continues Thursdays unsettled weather as we have showers in the morning and afternoon. After starting out in the 40s, we see temperatures climb back into the 50s. While a gloomy end to the week, the weekend is shaping up to be a nice change of pace!

Saturday will start off cold as colder air sinks in. Expect many to be in the 20s for the morning. However, we enjoy a mix of sunshine and clouds for our afternoon! A very nice start to the weekend as we see mild temperatures in the 40s.

Sunday continues the mix of sunshine and clouds after starting out in the cold 30s. We warm up into the 40s to enjoy a dry end to the weekend! Perfect to go outside and enjoy the last few days of Winter that we have left!

In your extended forecast, the beginning of March is trending to have its fair mix of sunshine and rain. It also appears our temperatures are running mild with us staying at our average for this time of the year. As we slowly approach Spring, we will continue to see how the showers and temperatures look to impact our March!

MONDAY

Active weather day, scattered showers. Breezy. Highs near the 60 mark.

TUESDAY

Morning mountain showers, afternoon sunshine. Still breezy. Highs in the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny skies. Highs in the middle 60s.

THURSDAY

Scattered showers, mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY

Showers continue. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY

Cold morning, sunny and dry afternoon. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY

Sunshine remains, partly cloudy skies. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY

On again, off again showers. Highs in the low 50s.

TUESDAY

Lingering showers, mostly cloudy. Highs near the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY

A couple of stray showers. Highs near the 50 mark!