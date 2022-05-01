Sunday begins with scattered showers and even a thunderstorm. We’re mild to start in the 50s and warm up quickly into the 70s. Today sunshine will not be our friend so any breaks in showers could mean a few more stronger storms this afternoon. A cold front is expected to bring showers and storms with our main threat with strong winds (30-45mph+) and hail with the strongest of storms. Timing for such will be between 1pm and 6pm but rain is expected off and on all day. We’ll slowly clear out for the overnight.

As for our severe weather threat for Sunday, strong gusty winds are our primary concern. The hail threat is low, but we can’t rule out some. The tornado threat is extremely low and not looking likely.



LEFT: SPC Threat Scale for Sunday, May 1st, 2022 RIGHT: Categorized threat for Sunday, May 1st, 2022

Monday, we’ll see skies clear out in between systems. Highs hit the mid and upper 70s and we will keep the sunshine with us for much of the day and into early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday, rain is looking likely as clouds build back in during the day. Rain should hold off until the evening and continue overnight into Wednesday morning. Winds will be gusty, with the strongest gusts reaching near 35mph. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s are expected.

Wednesday, rain comes to an end early in the day and we spend the rest of it drying and clearing out. Highs in the 60s and low 70s are expected as winds shift a bit more westerly.

Thursday, rain is looking likely once again as another system pushes through along our active storm track. Timing on this next system is tricky so be mindful, rain chances will be fluctuating from time to time until he forecast becomes clearer. Regardless highs in the 60s are likely.

Through the extended forecast, we stay seasonable when it comes to temperatures into the 60s and 70s. Along with the seasonable weather we also remain fairly unsettled as spring storms and rains stick around for May.

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

March means the start of WV Spring Fire Season. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.

SUNDAY:

Better rain and thunderstorm chances. Some strong. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

MONDAY:

Sunshine returns and we dry out. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

Dry for the first part of the day, showers and storms later. Highs near 80.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking briefly dry after some morning showers. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

THURSDAY:

Rain returns by the evening. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

More rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

SATURDAY:

Clearing out. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY:

Still dry. Highs near 70.