Advisories Issued for Our Region

Winter Weather Advisory : Pocahontas, southeast Fayette, Webster and southeast Nicholas counties from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 4 p.m. Wednesday. Greenbrier County from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Wind Advisory : Tazewell and Mercer counties from 1 a.m. Wednesday to noon Wednesday.

We will see some wet snow falling for a couple of hours before we switch over to both periods of sleet and freezing rain toward sunrise. This will make for a messy commute across the higher elevations in Pocahontas and Greenbrier counties among other places, where Winter Weather Advisories are in effect.

Wednesday keeps the messy storm system around. We will see sleet switching over to freezing rain over the West Virginia mountain counties, which will result in light ice accumulations through the morning hours. Though power outage issues should be minimal as a result of the ice, slick roadways are a good bet, with some areas perhaps seeing more than a tenth of an inch of ice accumulations, hence why Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect.

Elsewhere off the mountains, it’s a cold rain that takes place, which will be steady at times as our temperatures climb throughout the morning and into the afternoon. With a warm front crossing through the region, we will eventually see everyone switch over to rain shower activity, even over the mountain counties. High temperatures on Wednesday will jump into the upper 40s in the lowlands, with cooler but above freezing temperatures still expected for highs across the mountain counties. Once we head into the evening ours, cold air will move in behind a cold front, which will allow temperatures to drop below freezing and allow rain to switch back over to snow – very similar to what we saw back on Monday.

Thursday holds the flurries and snow shower chances around as our system takes its time moving out. As cold air moves in with northwest winds, mountains will see some measurable snow by mid-morning once again. Black ice and slick travel can be expected all day as afternoon temperatures only make their way into the lower 30s. Wind chills will once again be an issue make it feel like we’re in the teens and twenties at times. Snow accumulations look to remain with the higher terrain but a grassy coating is possible at times for the lowlands.

Friday we clear up once again with sunshine returning to the region after a few morning flurries over the West Virginia mountains. We’ll see high temperatures held down once again with a northwesterly to westerly flow, as the mercury struggles to reach the freezing mark once again in the lowlands.

Saturday is dry with sunshine and this time temps will be helped out. We’ll see morning temperatures in the 20s with afternoon highs working back to average near 40. However, this break in rain and snow will be short-lived as clouds again are on the increase late Saturday night out ahead of our next storm system.

Sunday will be another messy day with freezing rain and snow early with rain showers in the afternoon for all as we work our way into the lower 40s. Sunday night we venture back into the snow territory as temperatures dip back below freezing. Sunday’s system is one we’ll have our eye on with updates expected through the week.

Monday keeps a few morning snow showers around to start our day but that will filter out by the late morning with mostly cloudy skies expected. It will be another seasonal day temperature-wise, with highs near 40.

Tuesday is dry but we keep those pesky clouds despite slightly warmer conditions, as we’ll have mostly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 40s.

In your extended forecast, the messy on again, off again snow chances continue as we experience a pattern shift from the warm start to our winter to one that is more typical of the season. No real change in long range forecasts – and no signs of any gargantuan winter storms, but the occasional light-impact snow event will be on the table in this type of pattern over the next couple of weeks.

WEDNESDAY

Freezing rain to rain early. Rain to snow late. Highs in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY

Snow showers off and on. Highs near freezing.

FRIDAY

Few mountain AM flurries. Clearing PM. Highs near freezing.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the low 40s.

SUNDAY

Rain showers likely, especially in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

MONDAY

Lingering snow showers early. Dry late. Highs in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY

Sunny start, clouds increasing. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Showers here and there. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY

Few flurries and much colder. Highs in the 30s.