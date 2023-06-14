Wednesday morning starts off mostly cloudy with a few showers possible thanks to a lingering low-pressure system up to the north. This system will continue to push down the rain chances, though it will depend on location. For anyone who lives or travels near or above the I-64 corridor, you will see the best chance for showers. Anyone near the southern state line of West Virginia and Virginia, however, will see less chances for rain. As we head into the late morning and afternoon, more isolated showers are expected stretching into southern West Virginia and Virginia. This will create some slick travel for anyone going about their evening commute. Winds are also expected to be on the breezy side, with wind gusts at least 20 mph this afternoon so secure any loose outdoor objects for today. Along with the rain showers and cloudy skies, our afternoon highs for today will only get into the upper 60s.

Wednesday night should see any afternoon showers diminish with the loss of daytime heating. Mostly cloudy skies will continue to linger throughout the night before slowly dispersing through Thursday morning. For any areas that saw some showers this afternoon, patchy fog will be possible Thursday morning. Overnight lows for tonight will drop into the middle 50s.

Thursday will switch gears again and give us another break from the showers. Your Thursday morning will start off partly cloudy with temperatures in the middle 50s. The bulk of the morning and afternoon will see plenty of dry time and more sunshine when compared to Wednesday. A brief high-pressure system will settle in for Thursday and allow for a fairly dry day. Currently setting up to be a great day for anyone interested to get outside and enjoy some summertime fun! Another weather disturbance will look to come through Thursday night so dust off the rain gear once again for Friday morning. The sunshine we do see for Thursday will help our afternoon highs into the middle 70s.

Friday morning will start off with a bit more cloud cover and another chance for some more showers. Our low-pressure system up north will bring in one more chance for showers before sliding off to the east. At this time, the bulk of the rain showers appear to be concentrated across our eastern mountain counties. The lowlands, however, look to remain fairly dry at this time. The chance of rain will once again fade away by the time Friday evening rolls around. We should see a few breaks with some sunshine, which will help our afternoon highs get into the middle 70s.

Saturday begins the weekend with a few clouds and morning lows in the upper 40s. To start the weekend, Saturday is gearing up to be a great day. As for now, Saturday will see plenty of clouds and sunshine for the morning and afternoon. If you have got any free time this weekend, try to see if you can make plans for anything outdoors. Afternoon highs for Saturday will trend back into the upper 70s.

Sunday ends the weekend off with more chances for rain and storms. A low-pressure system appears to develop across our area on Sunday, which will bring in both chances for showers and possibly a few thunderstorms with some daytime heating. It does appear that our Sunday is trending mostly on the dry side, outside of one or two storms late in the afternoon and evening. Afternoon highs for Sunday will make a run for the 80s after many wake up in the middle 50s.

Monday will begin the new work week with temperatures starting off in the 50s and under mostly cloudy skies. With some daytime heating in the late morning and afternoon, the chance for a few isolated showers and storms remains possible with our low-pressure system still around the area. Thus, before heading out the door for Monday, make sure to have some rain gear on standby once the afternoon rolls around. We will see a few breaks throughout the day, which will help our temperatures reach the low 80s.

Tuesday begins with partly cloudy skies and a fairly warm morning, with most morning lows near the 60 mark. We’ll continue the morning with some more clouds, but another round of isolated showers and storms remain possible during the late morning and afternoon. Daytime heating, along with our lingering low-pressure system, will help drive in a few storms throughout that time. Not looking like an all-day washout but another summer afternoon to keep the rain gear around. A few more clouds on Tuesday will drop our temperatures into the middle 70s.

In your extended forecast, we continue to stick with the summerlike temperatures. Next Tuesday through Thursday will bring our temperatures down a little with more cloud cover expected. Afternoon highs for those days will stretch into the middle to upper 70s, which are seasonably average this time of the year. Summertime showers and storms remain possible Sunday through Thursday. A few breaks will be possible during that time, but having some rain gear around will be helpful as we continue with the work week.

